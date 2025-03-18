The downside of the Mikko Rantanen trade for Dallas Stars fans

Any trade or personnel decision involves many factors, including age, production, and the player's reputation. But at the core of any trade are people who have to shift lives, move from friends, and adapt to a new place in the blink of an eye.

Mikko Rantanen is locked up as a Star now, but that’s not the focus of these following few words. As thrilling as the addition of Rantanen is, it doesn’t fully soothe the sting of losing Logan Stankoven to Carolina.

Stankoven was a special success story for the Stars organization. Drafted in 2021, he was chosen in the second-round despite being quite the skilled player in Juniors. Standing at five feet eight inches, his height was seen as a disadvantage. But the Stars believed in him and in turn he gave his very best to the organization.

In 47 games played for the AHL Texas Stars, he had 24 goals and 57 points, putting him nicely above a point-per-game. He then capitalized on the opportunity when called up to play in Dallas in the 2023-2024 regular season and ultimately earned the trust of Head Coach Pete DeBoer to play 19 games in those playoffs.

Stankoven was known as being part of a vital young core including Bourque and Bichsel. Fans never expected him involved in a trade, so when the deal was announced it was a clear shock.

Stankoven himself said, “It’s something I didn’t really see coming and yeah, it just goes to show how much professional sports is a business.” And a ruthless business it is. Just a few days later, a huge number of Stankoven’s family and friends had planned to be at the Stars game in Vancouver. Just another barb of the business that they would not be able to watch him play.

General Manager Jim Nill understood the pain of the trade, and his words portrayed that best when he said, “We gave up a special young man… drafted and developed by Dallas… his heart and soul, he was a Dallas Star.” The decisions made in the Rantanen trade were not made lightly, but that does not have to take away from the heaviness of watching a player so special leave.

In Carolina, Stankoven has been performing well and seems to be fitting in with the younger players there. He scored in his first game as a Hurricane and is averaging 15 minutes on ice across four games.

Because of his relatively shorter height compared to other players, Stankoven attacks the ice with competition and energy. He said about Carolina, “They’re all gas,” which fits well with his style. His playing style and his new team are a good match between his playing style and his new team.

From living in Joe Pavelski’s home to moving to Raleigh, Logan Stankoven has come a long way. As he adjusts to his new team and environment, there surely can be no doubt that he will only get better.

Often, those moments of great shock and change can lead to the greatest growth. Stankoven has shown resilience throughout his career, which will serve him well now. And who knows, maybe one day the Stars will align, and he’ll come back home to Dallas. Stranger things have happened.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles