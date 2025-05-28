The Edmonton Oilers put the Stars on the brink of elimination with a 4-1 win

The Dallas Stars needed to find a way to even out the series to avoid being on the brink of elimination in the Western Conference Finals for a third year in a row. The Stars had a good start to the game tonight and looked like they were about to run away with the game early in the first period. However, Benn decided to commit a stupid penalty and derailed the momentum. The Stars would lose 4-1, and their season is on the line on Thursday night.

I don't know what it is about this team once they reach the Western Conference Finals. I'm not sure where the 5-on-5 scoring went either. It's like they are deer in headlights. The Stars did a great job in the other series of scoring on 5-on-5, but suddenly forgot how to do it when the game mattered. Now the Stars are heading back to the American Airlines Center on the brink of elimination. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. First period troubles

The Stars looked like it was full steam ahead to begin the game by pressuring Skinner. However, Jamie Benn gave the Oilers a power play, and they scored on it. If the Stars lose in the Western Conference Finals for a third year because they can't convert goals, there will be an overhaul of this team this summer. I know Tom Gaglardi or Jim Nill won't accept a fourth-straight one next season. This team needs to have a players-only meeting on the plane on the way home to Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. When will this team step up for their teammates?

Evan Bouchard decided to blindside Hintz's ankle in the first period tonight. After that, none of his teammates went over and had a "little chat" with Bouchard. This is another thing that angers me about the Stars. They have an issue with retaliation if the opposing team attempts to injure one of their players. I've seen other teams' players respond within seconds to stuff like that. When will the Stars start to stick up for their teammates? That could have sparked an offensive explosion in the first period.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Do the Stars want to win the Stanley Cup?

After watching the last three games, it seems like the Stars are already thinking about their vacation plans this weekend. You would think that after what happened last season against the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals, the Stars would have more energy. However, that's not the case with the way the game went tonight. Florida is going to crack Skinner open like a bag of potato chips in the Stanley Cup Finals, and it's going to make the Stars look silly.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. If it ain't working, change the lines

Pete DeBoer has got to change the lines earlier in the game if they aren't working. If Johnston has a -17 in the playoffs, why is he still on his current line? I would have bumped up Johnston to the top line to see if that would get him going on offense. DeBoer can't wait until midway through the third period to start doing these kinds of things against the Oilers. By the time he does this, Skinner is impenetrable. The Stars' season is on the line on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center.

