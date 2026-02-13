The Finnish Mafia and Team Finland rebound in a big way vs. Sweden

Some Dallas Stars fans braved the early start time this morning to catch their favorite Finnish Mafia members take on Team Sweden in the group stage of the men's hockey tournament. Team Finland came into the game this morning needing a huge performance after losing to Team Slovakia in the opening game of the Winter Olympics. Well, they definitely got that from their team in the 3-1 win over Sweden. What an improved performance from Finland to get back into things.

The Finnish Mafia finally got someone on the scoresheet this morning, and they were very evident against Sweden. Mikko Rantanen ended up in the penalty box for being a little too violent in front of the net. This is the type of win that Finland needed to get back into the men's hockey tournament. Here are the four takeaways from this morning's game between Sweden and Finland.

Team Finland vs. Team Sweden Recap: 4. Withstood the storm

Sweden came out of the gate swinging against Finland this morning. Things were looking murky for Finland until they got their first goal of the game from Nikolas Matinpalo and followed up with a goal from Anton Lundell near the end of the period. Sweden's momentum basically fell flat after that in the first period. Great job by the Finnish Mafia and the rest of the team for withstanding Sweden's early storm and striking while they were tired.

Team Finland vs. Team Sweden Recap: 3. The Great Wall of St. Paul had some holes in it

The Minnesota Wild better start rescinding any trade offers involving JesperWallstedt after the game he had today. The Finnish Mafia and Team Finland overwhelmed him, and he folded like a lawn chair. On the other side of the ice, Juuse Saros was able to hold down the fort after giving up four in the opening game of the Winter Olympics. Team Finland just needed to increase the pressure on their opposing goaltender. Keep that up, and Team Finland will easily become a threat at the Olympics.

Team Finland vs. Team Sweden Recap: 2. Goal differential

I'll say that Finland really got back into the goal differential race by their huge win over Sweden today. Many fans were concerned after Slovakia blew them out in an upset to begin the men's hockey tournament. With the three goals they scored this morning, they are almost even with the Olympic tournament. If they continue to play the way they did this morning, Finland can get back into the swing of things and have a high seed in the quarterfinals.

Team Finland vs. Team Sweden Recap: 1. Could this be the turnaround Finland needed?

Maybe Miro Heiskanen was right about all of us overreacting after their loss to Slovakia the other day. Team Finland looked like a completely different monster this morning against Sweden. Maybe it was just that they had a lot of rust from not playing together in over a year after the NHL had its 4 Nations Faceoff. Anyways, Finland looks back on track and might be the powerhouse we all expected them to be. Finland is back in action tomorrow morning as they take on the host country, Italy.