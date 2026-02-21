The Finnish Mafia looks to finish their Olympic run with a bronze medal

Team Finland came so close to upsetting Team Canada in the semifinals. I really thought we were about to have a Finland-United States matchup in the gold medal match. However, Canada's offensive firepower was too much to overcome in the final frame. However, Finland can win the bronze medal match against Slovakia today. At the same time, while its not the gold or silver medal; it's about honoring their country by bringing home the bronze. Here are the four keys to the game against Slovakia this afternoon.

Team Finland vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 4. Bring the Ace of Spades

Mikko Rantanen is hurt, and, unfortunately, that's part of being a player in the Olympics. Now Finland turns to Roope Hintz for some offense against Slovakia this afternoon. He has to show up and display why he's one of the top leaders for the Finnish national team. A good showing by Rantanen today will bring home the bronze medal and get Stars' fans excited for Wednesday's game.

Team Finland vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 3. Getting scoring from everybody

Finland has to get scoring from everybody in order to bring home the bronze medal. They can't start to celebrate if Rantanen or Roope Hintz were to pocket the first goal of the game. They need a wide range of goals from players that might not even be offensive juggernauts. Seeing Joel Kiviranta score a goal today would really help out Finland in the biggest way. If Finland is able to tap into the massive amount of talent on their roster, Slovakia is in for a world of hurt this afternoon.

Team Finland vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 2. Shut down Juraj Slafkovský

Slafkovský is going to be a pain in the butt for the Finnish Mafia this afternoon. He's been one of the Cinderella stories at the Winter Olympics this go around and could bring Slovakia a bronze medal if he decides to show off this afternoon. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell are probably going to be playing more than 30 minutes if they want to bring home the bronze medal. If that defensive pairing can make it look like he's not even suited up for the game, Finland will win the bronze medal.

Team Finland vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 1. Forgetting what happened on Friday

Another thing that might bug Finland this afternoon is their players remembering what happened on Friday against Canada. That is in the past now, and they can't wonder what would have happened if this or that had happened. All that matters now is they have a shot at the bronze medal, which guarantees that six Dallas Stars players will bring home medals from Italy. They have to go out there and put on a grand finale for their country. While it stinks they aren't in the gold medal game and defending it, win for the pride of your country.