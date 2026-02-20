The Finnish Mafia looks to send Finland into the gold medal game by upsetting Canada

Team Finland had a rocky start to the Winter Olympics in Italy. Who had Team Slovakia knocking them off in the opening preliminary group game? That upset came a mile away and even had many writers wide-eyed at the television screen. Since then, Finland has been finding ways to prove that the game was a fluke. They ran up the score in their other two group games and found a way to overcome a deficit against Switzerland on Wednesday. Now it's time for them to finish what the Czech Republic started: beat Team Canada.

This will not be an easy game for Finland, as they do not have the firepower that Canada does. They have around eight "Mikko Rantanen's" who can score goals and find ways to get to the back of the net. Juuse Saros will have to play the best game of his international career if they want to get back into the gold medal match. Let's take a look at the four keys of the game for Team Finland as they look to upset Team Canada and await the winner of Team USA vs. Slovakia.

Team Finland vs. Team Canada Preview: 4. Keep the momentum on your side

The last thing Finland needs is the momentum to swing to Canada's side. If that happens, good luck getting the game back under control. Canada has so much firepower on offense that I don't know if Finland could come back and beat Canada like they beat Switzerland on Wednesday. They are going up against a completely different team that will take that momentum to the bank. Finland should make sure it doesn't swing towards Canada this morning.

Team Finland vs. Team Canada Preview: 3. Unleash the Moose

Mikko Rantanen will have to display some of that Game 7 magic if they want to beat Canada and advance to the Gold Medal game. He's been really quiet when it comes to the Olympics. While he's been dishing out a lot of apples to his teammates, he's running on empty when it comes to goals. Rantanen could be a hero back in Finland if he were to take over the scoring this morning. Time for Canada to understand what a ticked-off Moose looks like.

Team Finland vs. Team Canada Preview: 2. Shut down Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is going to be the biggest obstacle Team Finland will need to stop to defend their gold medal today. I think the entire Finnish team, including Saros, knows what they are going up against. McDavid is like the heir to Sidney Crosby's throne when it comes to playing for Canada on the international stage. McDavid will do everything in his power to make sure he leaves a legacy by winning a gold medal. Team Finland is going to have to leave it all on the ice to stop him.

Team Finland vs. Team Canada Preview: 1. Leave it all on the ice

If Team Finland is going to upset Canada, it's going to take the entire team. They need to play like it's an elimination game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That means laying everything on the line by blocking shots with their bodies and doing everything possible to get past Jordan Binnington. Miro Heiskanen and the Finnish Mafia know exactly that since last year, when they eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7. That's the type of game Finland needs to play to advance to the gold medal match.