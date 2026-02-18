The Finnish Mafia's Olympic run continues with an exciting OT finish

After an exciting matchup earlier this morning between Canada and the Czech Republic, it was the Finnish Mafia's turn to take the ice as Finland took on Switzerland in the quarterfinals. I was really shocked by how poorly Finland started the game, given all the good players on their roster. If they wanted, they could have wrapped up the game by the end of the second period. However, it was the opposite: Team Switzerland was up 2-0 going into the third period.

Team Finland kicked off the offense as Sebastian Aho opened up the scoring. Miro Heiskanen would tie the game late in the third period and force overtime. Lehkonen would end things as Finland advanced to the semifinals 3-2. What a heck of a third quarterfinals game today. We are being treated to some of the best international hockey on the planet right now. Here are the four takeaways from today's game between Finland and Switzerland.

Team Finland vs. Team Switzerland Recap: 4. Swiss shut down the Moose

I'm really shocked that Mikko Rantanen wasn't that much of a threat today against Switzerland. I hope his quietness on offense doesn't follow him to Dallas. The Stars will need him when he gets back to Dallas and when they take on the Seattle Kraken next Wednesday. You have to hand it to Switzerland for shutting down one of Finland's top offensive players this afternoon. Now that Finland is going on to the semifinals in the Olympics, Finnish fans are going to call upon Rantanen to show up and produce some offense.

Team Finland vs. Team Switzerland Recap: 3. Leonardo Genoni

played one heck of a game

For a 38-year-old, Leonardo Genoni is one heck of a goaltender. When I saw that Switzerland was taking on Finland this afternoon, I was like, "Finland is about to send him into retirement with a loss." That wasn't the case, as he shut down a pretty impressive Finnish team through the end of the third period and into overtime. He played his heart out and doesn't deserve any blame for Switzerland's loss. He's got my respect for laying his heart for his country and coming up just short of the semifinals.

Team Finland vs. Team Switzerland Recap: 2. This game deserved overtime

After seeing Canada and the Czech Republic pour their hearts out on the ice this morning. Finland and Switzerland decided that this game deserved some overtime drama as well. Finland tied it up in the final minutes of the third period with a goal from Heiskanen. I would have been shocked if Switzerland beat Finland in regulation. That in itself would have been a massive legit upset if it happened. I'm just glad that fans from both countries got some extra hockey this afternoon. It wouldn't have been a good game if it hadn't gone to OT after what happened with Canada.

Team Finland vs. Team Switzerland Recap: 1. Finnish Mafia all over this game

Finland wouldn't have won if it weren't for the Finnish Mafia helping out over the course of the game. It all started in the third period when Esa Lindell assisted on Lehkonen's first goal of the game. Miro Heiskanen scored the game-tying goal and the game-winning one as well. Roope Hintz even ended up with an assist on the game-tying goal and the final one in OT. The Finnish Mafia advances to the semifinals as they await their next opponent, once Team USA's game is over and re-seeding is complete.