The Founding Otters are looking down on Jake Oettinger this afternoon

This is a day that the Founding Otters will look down on since Jake Oettinger is suiting up for Team USA. It's been a lifelong dream to suit up for Team USA and compete for his country. We've talked about it numerous times on our site about how he was excited to hear that NHL players are allowed to compete in the Olympics. It seems like Team USA will end up the 2nd seed, given Thomas Harley and Team Canada's dominance over France. Here are the four keys to the game as Team USA prepares to face Germany this afternoon.

Team USA vs. Team Germany Preview: 4. Play like it's an elimination game, but relaxed

Just because this game doesn't really mean much after Team Canada locked up the number one seed, it doesn't mean you should relax. Team USA needs to treat this game like it's an exhibition game for the men's hockey tournament, which really begins this week. That means going out there and dropping a nasty win against Germany. The United States really needs to send a warning shot to Canada because I don't think their winning the Gold medal is secured at this point.

Team USA vs. Team Germany Preview: 3. Give Germany a run for their money

In the last matchup between Team USA and Germany with professional players, USA won 5-0. I'm sure Germany has nothing to lose since they will be in the first round of the knockout stage. Might as well teach them a thing or two on how to play hockey. I would like to see the Tkachuk brothers have some fun by getting into Germany's mind. You could tell the brothers got under Denmark's skin. It's time to give Germany some freedom and teach it not to mess with the United States on skates.

Team USA vs. Team Germany Preview: 2. Just go out there and have fun

I want to see Team USA have some fun this afternoon. Unless they feel like running up the score to get the number one seed away from Canada, enjoy the game. It would be cool to see Mike Sullivan mix up the lines to try different combinations if the offense stalls in the elimination round. This should be one of those games where the weight of the country isn't on the players' shoulders. That begins later this week when the games actually matter.

Team USA vs. Team Germany Preview: 1. Jake Oettinger deserves playing time

Team Canada has basically locked up the number one seed, so unless Team USA wants to fire off a bunch of missiles at Team Germany, Jake Oettinger deserves some playing time. I understand why Connor Hellebuyck is getting the start this afternoon because he needs to stay warm-up for the Quarterfinals; however, Oettinger has a dream of playing in the Olympics. At least Mike Sullivan and Team USA can do is give him a couple of periods. He deserves to live out his dream.