The gents are back in town from their break as they take on the Seattle Kraken

The Dallas Stars are well rested after having the last couple of weeks off, except for seven players who represented the Stars in the Winter Olympics in Italy. We are proud of the six Olympians whom brought home medals. We are also proud of Radek Faksa, who was on Team Czechia but didn't quite make it to the semifinals or medal rounds. It just shows the world-class talent the Stars have on their roster and why they are a dangerous team.

The Stars resume their regular season tonight when they take on the Seattle Kraken at the American Airlines Center. The lineup might look a little different with some injuries and illnesses. Radek Faksa, Roope Hintz, and Mikko Rantanen are for sure out of the lineup tonight. Even with the injuries and illnesses, there should be no excuses for losing to the Kraken. Here are the four keys to the game against the Kraken tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 4. Don't be surprised with a rusty start

I'm not expecting the Stars to drop a payload on the Kraken in the first period tonight. It's their first game back since the Olympic break, and I'm sure some of the players who weren't in the tournament might need a period to get their legs under them. I think the entire fanbase would understand if that is the case later tonight once the puck drops. However, I wouldn't mind the Stars chasing the Kraken back into their portable tank by the end of the first. That would be awesome to see, but don't be shocked if it doesn't happen.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Smitty gets the start tonight

Since Oettinger got back into town last night, it's not surprising that DeSmith is getting the start against the Kraken tonight. I know Oettinger wants the huge ovation from the crowd after winning his gold medal, but he needs a couple of days to get his sleep cycle back to normal. Casey is more than capable of shutting down the Kraken and allowing Oettinger to get some rest. The team needs to help DeSmith kick off the remainder of the regular season with a win.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 2. Shut down Jordan Eberle

The one sea monster the Stars need to keep an eye on when swimming in the Trinity River is Jordan Eberle. He's a sneaky little Kraken who leads Seattle in scoring with 20 goals and 18 assists heading into tonight's matchup. I'm sure Finland's top defensive pair is ready to go and make sure Jordan doesn't drown the Stars in the river. They need to make sure that he is covered at all times in the Stars' zone. Casey DeSmith and the Stars would benefit if Eberle is shut down tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Keep the Dutch Oven burning strong and turn on Robo's scoring systems

I know they might be a bit rusty as well, but seeing Matt Duchene and Jason Robertson take over the game tonight would put the Stars' fans at ease with Rantanen out for some time. Duchene went into the Olympic break on a point streak, and Robertson needs to get the rust off of him since he got snubbed from the Olympics. Seeing these two players get loose tonight is something that will pay off for the Stars when they resume their season against the Kraken tonight.