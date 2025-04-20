The hockey gods were not on the Stars' side in the 5-1 loss tonight

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche began their playoff series at the American Airlines Center tonight. The Stars came out of the gate with some of the best defensive hockey they've played in weeks. It looked like things were going well until the weirdest goal you'll ever see went over Oettinger's head. Things worsened after Roope Hintz was sent to the penalty box and Nathan MacKinnon scored on the power play. The Stars would lose 5-1 and trail Colorado 1-0 in the series.

While it wasn't the result the Stars wanted tonight, it was better than how they played during the seven-game losing streak. They were finishing checks and putting on a masterclass on defense until the Avalanche scored those two goals in the second period. All the Stars have to do is look back at the tapes and fix some things. For the most part, the Stars showed they are hungry and in no way want the season to end early. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. Great momentum builder in the first period

The fact that the Stars were able to kill off that 5-on-3 Avalanche power play in the first period was outstanding. Sam Steel and Esa Lindell just created a masterclass on how to kill 5-on-3 power plays. Unfortunately, the Stars got unlucky in the second period when the Avalanche took over the game on one of the weirder goals you'll see in hockey. It sucks, but the Stars have six more chances to turn the tide of this series and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Don't know how you'll overturn that?

That goal by Artturi Lehkonen is one of the strangest goals you'll see this postseason from any team. It was an unfortunate deflection from the skate blade and over Oettinger's head. After watching the replay repeatedly after the highlight was published online, I don't know how the review officials could overturn the goal. It sucks that it's happened in the playoffs instead of the regular season. However, the hockey gods owe us for that fluke goal that occurred.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. I love the aggression from the Stars

For most of the game, that was the kind of defense they needed to have with Miro Heiskanen out of the lineup still. There's a chance he could be good to go for the next game on Monday. However, I think the Stars might wait until game 3 to play him. If the Stars had played defense like that during the regular season, they could have been hosting St. Louis tonight. Keep that up in Game 2 on Monday night, and the Stars might have a chance of tying the series headed to Denver.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Blackwood was solid

MacKenzie Blackwood stood his ground tonight and was the difference in the Stars losing tonight's game. He looked like prime Dominik Hasek between the pipes. The Stars had a lot of grade A chances to turn the tide of the game, but couldn't convert because of Blackwood's performance. Unfortunately, the Stars lost tonight's game, but they showed a lot of fight. Stars will return to the ice on Monday night for game 2 at the American Airlines Center.

