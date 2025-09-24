The Nashville Predators hit rock bottom after a surprising season

The Dallas Stars have always had challenging games against the Nashville Predators. But not as tough as the fall the Predators had last season. They were projected to be one of the tough teams in the Western Conference after signing Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. However, they weren't prepared for the significant drop-off in production, as they landed near the bottom of the division last season. Here's why the Nashville Predators might be in for another long season in the Central Division.

Nashville Predators: Additions

Nic Hauge

Nick Perbix

Erik Haula

Nashville Predators: Losses

Marc Del Gaizo

Jakub Vrana

Ondrej Pavel

Nashville Predators: Offseason Summary

I don't blame the Nashville Predators for trying to keep the same roster for the upcoming season. They had a lot of talent across the board, but couldn't get the chemistry down last season. That's something that Barry Trotz needs to fix before he gets fired as the head coach of the Nashville Predators. I think the Predators could be a very terrifying team if they can figure out their chemistry; they have the potential to form a strong team from the beginning of the season. However, I think they might be in for another disappointing season in the Central Division.

Nashville Predators: 8th in Central Division

I think they will be the team that finishes last in the Central Division this season. I don't see the Predators making any noise unless they upgrade their defense. While they did get great defenders like Erik Haula from the New Jersey Devils, they still have some gaps in their defense. Teams like Colorado and Dallas are going to have a field day with this. Other teams in the Central Division might as well. While they got the forwards figured out, the defense has a lot of holes like Swiss cheese.

Nashville Predators: Conclusion

I feel for the hockey fans in Nashville because they do have a talented group of forwards that can score; however, the defense has so many glaring holes that they didn't address this summer. I'm concerned that might be the reason the Predators end up at the bottom of the Central Division this season—no offense to what they are trying to build over there. You can have all the scoring in the world on your roster, but defense is what wins Stanley Cup Championships.