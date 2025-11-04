The NHL Stadium Series is coming to the Lone Star State in 2027

Dallas Stars President Brad Alberts posted the eye emoji this morning, and everyone concluded that new jerseys or a Jason Robertson contract extension would be announced. However, the one thing that no one even thought of came to light just recently when Gary Bettman announced the NHL Stadium Series is coming to Texas in 2027. Although the opponent for the game has yet to be determined, the Stars will once again be in the league spotlight.

The last time the Stars had a game outside the American Airlines Center was the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl against the Nashville Predators. Now, the Stars will be playing in one of the biggest NFL arenas with one of the biggest video boards. Fans have been waiting to see when the Stars would be picked for a game like this again, and it's finally happened. What a day to be alive if you are a Dallas Stars fan.

This is an event I know some of the biggest names on the Stars would love to be a part of. Nothing like seeing Jake Oettinger stonewall someone in close on the big video board. There's also Mikko Rantanen taking over the game in the third period and scoring a hat trick. This could ultimately attract big-name free agents to join the Stars as they continue their quest to bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas for the first time since 1999.

As of right now, they haven't announced a date for ticket sales to begin. However, I know they will sell like hot cakes right out of the oven. A chance to represent southern hockey with everyone watching is something Stars fans would love to be a part of. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas for more information on this event as details emerge in the coming months. However, I know the city is going to turn out and yell Stars as loud as they can during the national anthem.