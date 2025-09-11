The pros and cons of the Dallas Stars in NHL 26

Each team and player gets a rating from 0 to 100 in the NHL video game. Each player starts with abilities each year that represent their play style. Only those whom EA Sports deems as the best players on each team get these abilities. Some teams might have one player with attributes, while others have eight. This is just based on individual skill. The Stars have eleven players with special abilities. There is much to talk about when dissecting how Dallas shapes up in NHL 26.

Dallas Stars NHL 26: Pros

The best forwards and defensemen for the Dallas Stars were rewarded with the maximum amount of abilities in NHL 26. Mikko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen each have three ELITE abilities. Mikko has two that showcase his wicked shot, with another one for great saucer passes to teammates. Miro has two for his elite skating capabilities and one for breakout passes.

Truthfully, these are some of the best abilities in the game and represent these two players well. Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger each have one ELITE ability as well. Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin, Wyatt Johnston, and Jamie Benn are the other Stars' forwards with ALL-STAR abilities. These are one step below elite, but still provide a significant boost to the player. Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell both possess two ALL-STAR abilities, showcasing their offensive and defensive skills. Overall, fans could not ask for better abilities to use with the Stars in NHL 26.

The current second line for the Dallas Stars rated well in the new game. Once again, these are on a scale from 0-100. Matt Duchene is 89 overall, which is equal to some great players, including Jake Guentzel and Tage Thompson. Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston are both 86s, which is a solid starting point. Hopefully, with good play, Wyatt Johnston gains overall as the season goes on. The second D pair features Esa Lindell, who went up to an 87 overall this season. While we all love some great defensive plays from Esa, this was somewhat surprising given his age. Great to see some veteran Stars keeping and raising their rankings in NHL 26.

Ilya Lyubushkin is ranked as an 83 overall this year. It honestly seemed like he would be at least one or two overall lower than that. Hopefully, Ilya can get more comfortable and improve in his second season in Dallas. It would be nice to have the fourth defenseman for the Stars be in the 85 overall range. Good luck to Ilya as the season starts a fresh year in Dallas.

Dallas Stars NHL 26: Cons

It can be difficult for video games to rate role players. For reference, the average overall of 4th liners in NHL 26 is between 77 and 81. One negative for the Stars is the overall of several role players. Sam Steel is ranked as an 81 going into this season. His overall should be one or two higher. His playoff performances showed real growth in his game. A steady point total in the first twenty games should see his overall increase.

This problem is also present with Lian Bichsel and Nils Lundkvist. They are both at 79 overall, paired on the third line. Nils' injury has something to do with this, but it should be an easy decision to boost these two players early in the season. 80 or 81 feels right for their skillset with room to grow throughout the year. The NHL 26 abilities of Jason Robertson are completely reasonable. He has video game skills that mirror his skills on the ice.

However, his overall is listed as an 89 to start this year. Jason Robertson has the second-most left wing points in the NHL over the past three seasons. Yet, seven left-wingers have a higher overall than he does. While future expectations are taken into account, this does not make much sense in NHL 26. If Robertson were bumped to a 91 overall, he would be the fifth-ranked left wing. This is a more reasonable spot for the production Jason has provided from the wing in previous seasons.

Each ability has a different effect on the player. One skating ability possessed by fast skaters in the NHL is known as wheels. Wheels provide a speed boost for players when reaching close to their top speed. Roope Hintz had this the past few seasons. This year, NHL 26 decided to remove this ability. Last season, Roope was among the top 8 skaters in 20-22 mph bursts, as well as in bursts exceeding 22 mph. Seeing as this is directly what wheels represent, it is strange to see him not have this ability this season.,

