The season is on the line tonight at the American Airlines Center

The Dallas Stars' season is on the line tonight, plain and simple. I can't sugarcoat what is on the line tonight. If things go south, Pete DeBoer's job might even be on the line tonight. Something has to happen if the Stars can't win a playoff series with the amount of talent they have on their roster right now. I know Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen aren't in the lineup tonight. The Stars will have to scrap to advance to the next round of the playoffs. They can't look back at what could have been if they had won game 6.

Now we all know that Pete DeBoer is perfect in game 7s for the playoffs, but do you think that will be the case for his entire career? I hate to say the "due theory" is in play tonight, but it could be. The Avalanche can take over games with a flick of a switch. We will see if the Stars' season continues or ends after 60 minutes tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Avalanche at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 4. Be a bunch of rats

I hate to steal the nickname from the Florida Panthers, but the Stars need to be a bunch of rats tonight. That means out-hitting and being physical against the Avalanche tonight. They cannot let up and allow the Avalanche to insert themselves into tonight's game. The Stars have to be physical while being smart with the puck, no more scoring own-goals in the third period. The Stars will advance to the playoffs if they are flat-out physical tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Finnish domination

The Stars' top line has to show up tonight. They cannot win tonight's game if they are AWOL. They showed up in the second period in game 6, but the Stars couldn't finish the job against the Avalanche in the third period. Mikko Rantanen is starting to get comfortable with DeBoer's system. Could he be due for another breakout playoff game like on Thursday night? We will find out when the Stars take the ice tonight if the Finnish line leads the Stars to victory.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Take out MacKinnon and company

The Stars cannot allow Nathan MacKinnon and his fellow associates to insert themselves into tonight's game. If that happens tonight, that would be the end of the Stars' season. The Stars' defense can't allow him or Cale Makar to get clean shots on Jake Oettinger. The last thing the Stars need is for either one to create a playoff moment for themselves to look back on after their career. It's time for the Stars to lay their bodies on the line tonight to prevent them from scoring.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Play game 5 over again

I want to see the Stars that flat-out dominated in game 5 on home ice. What we saw from the Stars in game 5 is something opposing teams should be scared to play in the playoffs. Just jump, get the lead out of the gate, and never look back. This team is too talented to be headed home after just one round. The fan base has seen the Stars' potential to win the Stanley Cup this season. Let's continue with what we started in the second round. Just play like game 5 again, and the Stars will have more games to play this season.

