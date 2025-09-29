The shape of the Dallas Stars roster became clearer yesterday

While I was singing my mind off at the Bring Me The Horizon concert on Saturday night, the Stars didn't do so well in Denver, Colorado, against the Colorado Avalanche. After seeing who the Stars sent for the game this past weekend, I knew it wouldn't be a pretty picture by the end of 60 minutes. Yesterday, the Stars announced a series of roster announcements on players who were sent down to the Texas Stars Training Camp. Here's more about the least surprising news of training camp.

Taking a look at most of the players that were sent down to Cedar Park, that's going to be a majority of the Texas Stars roster. Now, Curtis McKenzie is still with the Texas Stars and is their captain for the upcoming season. What that means on the tweet is that he was released from his tryout contract with the Dallas Stars. He will still be imparting knowledge to the young players over the course of the upcoming season.

Another note about the roster moves is Emil Hemming. According to DLLS Stars Reporter Sam Nestler, there's a good chance, by the tone of his tweet, that Hemming could return to the Barrie Colts for the upcoming season. The Dallas Stars want to see if Hemming can keep up at AHL Training Camp. I wouldn't mind if Hemming returned to the Colts after what they were able to unlock in the second half of the season. They have an excellent reputation for developing young players.

There are still some prospects that remain with the Dallas Stars heading into this week. Based on the injury to Jamie Benn, three forwards are competing for those minutes until Benn is healthy enough to return to the lineup. Justin Hryckowian, Arttu Hyry, and Adam Erne are fighting for those minutes. Hryckowian is the frontrunner based on his performances during the preseason games. He has that same scrappy behavior that Benn has as a player. I think by the end of training camp, Hryckowian will have locked down that roster spot battle.

That's everything that transpired over the weekend for the Dallas Stars. They will have their last road preseason game tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues, and you can catch that on Victory+. Since the Blues also use Victory+, they will have a feed of the game to watch. The regular season is right around the corner, and I can't wait to see how the Stars finish their preseason schedule.