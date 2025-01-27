The Skilled and Resilient Texas Stars: Jan 20-26 AHL Report

Texas came into the weekend with a 7-2 record in 2025, which has helped build on the development roots planted early in the season. I was wary about the club early on, thinking this season may be full of ‘high highs and low lows’ because of Texas’ offensive firepower and high-risk playstyle. However, Texas’ best players have continued to ‘push the envelope’ instead of sitting back and feeling comfortable with their past statistical results.

Notably, Antonio Stranges, Matej Blumel, and Justin Hryckowian have proven they can provide high-octane offense and skill-based play night after night. In contrast, veterans Cameron Hughes, Kyle Capobianco, and Curtis McKenzie have provided stability and support for the relatively young team.

In the weekend's first game, Texas came out strong against an Iowa Wild team that has not found much consistency this season, out-shooting them 13-6 and forcing Iowa to chase the Stars around. Anthony Romano scored his first AHL goal mid-way through the 3rd period to force extra time, and Kole Lind scored the shootout winner to secure the extra point. It was about time Anthony Romano was rewarded for his hard work; Romano has shown great proactivity on the forecheck and has played well for a 4th line role.

In the rematch on Sunday, the first period was the opposite of Saturday’s game, with Iowa out-shooting Texas 21-8 to start the game. Remi Poirier was the reason Texas stayed in the game, going into Period 3 tied 1-1. Texas finally scored three goals in the first four minutes of the third period. Despite a pushback from Iowa, Texas showed poise and confidence to secure the 4-3 victory, with Poirier making 43 saves.

While both games were one-goal contests, Texas found a way to win in different ways. Saturday was about resilience and more focus on crafty play, while Sunday became a skill-based game that relied on good goaltending. When a team like Texas can win in both types of games, it suggests a deep and consistent team that may do well come playoff time.

Player of the week: Kyle Capobianco

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 0 2 2



Season Stats:

GP G A P 34 2 26 28

Texas has continued its impressive 2025 run, pushing into the top 10 in the AHL standings. With much talk about their stars and depth, some areas that were initial worries (holding onto leads, Poirier’s start) have turned into strengths for the club. Texas is a dangerous team. I’m not sure any AHL club would want to face the Texas Stars in the playoffs, especially with Texas securing their tenth straight win on the road. Things are looking suitable for Stars fans.

Week ahead:

Wed Jan 29, 2025 @ Milwaukee

Fri Jan 31, 2025 vs. Coachella Valley

Sat Feb 1, 2025 vs. Coachella Valley

