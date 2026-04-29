The Stars have their backs against the wall after tonight's disastrous Game 5

Luckily, I had to go to the airport and pick up my parents, and I only had to listen to the complete disaster fire that happened tonight. Based on the radio call, it was a good thing I wasn't in front of my TV because I would have been throwing stuff at the wall with how the Stars "handled their business" tonight. Dallas lost 4-2 and now has their back against the wall, as the Stars are on the brink of elimination. I wonder if the Vegas Golden Knights could lend us John Tortella for the remainder of this series?

I wish I had Mikko Rantanen's 12 million-a-year, fully guaranteed salary to cover this team. Dude has been so absent in this round that I think Moose is seeing ghosts. Second off, Tyler Myers needs to be scratched in Game 6. What multiversal Earth was he on when he tried to clear the puck and passed it right to the Wild? It's going to be a LONG offseason if the Stars don't win this series. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's disappointing loss.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 4. Thank goodness for instant replay

The Stars got a gift from the hockey gods in the first period when Matt Boldy's first goal was reversed for goaltender interference. The Stars would have been in major trouble if that replay had gone the other way. Jake held the Stars in the game for the longest time until the Stars committed a penalty in the second period, and Boldy scored on the power play. One of these days, the Stars are going to come out in the first period and drop four goals to begin a game.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Is there anything good that came from tonight?

Really, the only good thing that came from tonight's game is that the only injury was Arttu Hyry. Based on how the Wild were throwing their bodies around, I was expecting to hear more about which players were going down the tunnel. I'm starting to think that Jim Nill got outhustled by Bill Guerin at the Trade Deadline this season. I know Nill didn't have much to play with in terms of salary cap, but good lord, the trade deadline pieces for Minnesota have been outstanding in this series.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Can we score 5-on-5 ever again?

The second-to-last thing that has driven me crazy is the Stars' inability to score at even strength. The refs aren't going to hand out baseless penalties to the Stars, so they have chances throughout the game to score on the power play. The Wild have a 3-2 series lead because they have scored at even strength in all five games so far. That's the only thing stopping the Stars from being an elite team. It's like the Stars forgot a major point of how to win in the NHL.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Does anyone else want to play in the postseason besides Jake?

Other than Game 1, Jake Oettinger has been on his game while the offense has stood around watching him like he's goalie royalty. I'm sick and tired of the Stars' efforts outside of Oettinger right now. We are a good hockey team, and we can't be losing to a team that has a lot of issues. I hope the Stars have a "relaxing trip" up to Minnesota for Game 6 because it might be the last game of the season. Stars now fight for survival up in the wilderness on Thursday evening.