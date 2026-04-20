The Stars look to throw a haymaker back at the Minnesota Wild tonight

The Dallas Stars surely didn't make the best of first impressions on Saturday afternoon. Losing 6-1 on the national stage is not a fun event to be a part of, especially on one of the biggest stages of hockey. Now the Stars look to get back to Texas Hockey after having Sunday off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 tonight. If you get punched, you punch back. That should be the Stars' statement tonight. I'm just happy that Glen Gulutzan didn't completely shuffle the lines after that bad defensive game.

The only change is Arrtu Hyry returning to the lineup tonight. He will take Adam Erne's spot, as he didn't work out on Saturday afternoon. Hyry will bring some energy to the bottom six for the Stars. It will be his NHL Playoffs debut tonight. All I have to say to the young Finn is go out there and enjoy the moment during your first shift, then switch into business mode on your second one. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild.

The response is everything. pic.twitter.com/OysN1X3lAV — x - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 20, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Jake the Great

I know Jake Oettinger didn't get much help on Saturday afternoon, and some of those goals weren't his fault. I think he's tired of all the articles about how it's time to start questioning the goaltender after one playoff game. That was a complete team loss, including Oettinger. Dallas has a shot to turn the tables tonight, and a career playoff game by Oettinger would be nice to see. If Oettinger flips the script on all the reporters tonight, Dallas comes away with a win against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Mikko please show up

I appreciate that Jason Robertson showed up in the second period to give the Stars a slim hope of life against the Wild on Saturday afternoon. However, Mikko Rantanen was not seen the entire game. Give credit to the Wild for shutting him down on Saturday, but the Stars need Rantanen to start bucking and headbutting tonight in Game 2. I would like to see some of that 12 million a year translate into some goals. Fans will start questioning the trade if Rantanen doesn't show up tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Matt Boldy

I love the guy for having a great start in the gold medal game in the Olympics, but Matt Boldy has got to go tonight. The Stars can't allow him to have open shots on goal and score on Oettinger. I hope the Stars know that he won't stop at anything to advance the Wild into the second round of the playoffs. Dallas needs to make sure he's covered every time he's on the ice. If Boldy has a career game against the Stars tonight, it's time to worry about advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Just get back to business

As the Stars said after the game on Saturday afternoon, you turn the page and get back to your game. That's all I ask for the Stars headed into tonight's game against the Wild. I know sometimes you get walloped by a team in the opening game of the playoffs, but what matters is your response to that. You can stay down or get right back up and resume the fight. Dallas needs to get back up and resume the fight against the Wild. This series is far from over, and tonight the Stars need to respond.