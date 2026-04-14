The Stars looked like the preseason had begun tonight despite Bourque's hat trick

I don't know if the Stars are allergic to the first period, but that has to come to an end by this weekend. It's mind-boggling that the Stars look like they have no energy to begin the games, but in the second period, it looks like they slammed a team pack of Monster Ultra Zeros. Mavrik Bourque's two goals gave the Stars new life in the second period, and it was enough to come away with the win tonight. The Stars would win 6-5 over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While we might never know why it takes the Stars a full period to get up to speed, at least they responded to getting sucker punched in the face. The game could have gone really south tonight, but Dallas made sure to fight back and compete in the second period. The only thing we are going to talk about is the mistakes the Stars made tonight. The only other good thing that happened besides Bourque's first career hat trick was that no one else got injured. Here are the four things Dallas needs to work on before this weekend.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-04-13: pic.twitter.com/6ygPLZkpOq — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 14, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: 4. Tyler Myers, what are you thinking?

You know what they say, "If you don't have an open teammate, keep the puck on your stick." Tyler Myers got careless on the Stars' penalty kill, and John Tavares made it 1-0 Maple Leafs. If the Stars want to go home early from the playoffs, keep up that effort. The Wild have an amazing power play, and creating turnovers in front of Jake Oettinger like that will have them hitting the Mexican coast for vacation. Please fix that before the weekend, please?

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: 3. Toronto doing Toronto-like things

I guess the Toronto Maple Leafs forgot they are out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and should be tanking. Toronto looked like a prestigious hockey team against Casey DeSmith tonight. They were taking advantage of all the mistakes that the Stars were making throughout the night. It's like their front office got a good view of who to trade and keep for 60 minutes. Congrats to the Maple Leafs for looking like they weren't trying to tank tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: 2. At least no one else got injured

One of the only things that Stars fans should take away from tonight's game is that no one is injured. Although Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen are still injured, the Stars came away from tonight's game without any additional injuries. That's a massive win in my book to be honest, the Stars need to be healthy when the playoffs begin this weekend. I don't know the status of Hintz and Heiskanen for Game 1, but at least it was nice to see Faksa and Bunting back on the ice.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: 1. Moose needs to come out of his room

Just because Mikko Rantanen scored two games ago doesn't mean he can go back to his room. He needs to prove that he's ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He's not showing the fanbase enough that he'll be a factor in the first round. I know he just came off injured reserve, but good lord, he's rusty. Rantanen should be loose and attacking the net, but he just hasn't been an impact player for the Stars. They have one more regular season game before the journey to the top of the peak against Buffalo on Wednesday night.