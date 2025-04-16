The Stars prepare for their playoff run against the Predators tonight

Well, things didn't go as planned in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. The Stars took their foot off the gas pedal and paid the price, losing at Little Caesar Arena. The Stars must turn it around in their regular-season finale against the Nashville Predators tonight. Currently, the Avalanche are resting up for their first-round matchup against Dallas, which is rumored to begin on Saturday night. At least the NHL didn't screw over the Stars with a 9:00 PM start time.

As of right now, the Stars will be playing their regular lineup. Earlier this afternoon, it was announced that Tyler Seguin would return to the lineup against the Predators tonight. Seguin could use the limited minutes tonight to get used to playing again. Gabe Landeskog got some minutes at the AHL level and will probably be good to go on Saturday night. Here are the four keys to the game tonight in Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 4. Actually play 60 minutes tonight

The Stars have had a hard time playing all three periods in the recent stretch of games. The Stars do start off strong in some games, and then all of a sudden, they try to coast to the finish line, which hasn't worked out for them. If that continues tonight, the Avalanche will have a field day with that in the first round. The Stars need to play strong and help Jake Oettinger defend the net. If the Stars play 60 minutes tonight, they will have some momentum for round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Please allow Seguin to play with his normal line

If Seguin joins the lineup in Nashville tonight, I want him to play with his normal line before he got injured. The Ontario Boys must be reunited to get some chemistry going before round 1 begins on Saturday night. This could be the difference between the Stars advancing to the second round of the playoffs or heading to Cabo in a couple of weeks. I think the Stars could use the momentum of Seguin back with his original line tonight to beat the Predators and snap their six-game losing streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Shut down Filip Forsberg

For the last time in the regular season, the Stars must stop Filip Forsberg from doing any damage tonight. He has 31 goals and 43 assists going into tonight's game against the Stars. He would love to dampen the Stars' spirits heading into the playoffs with a seventh-straight loss. The Stars can't collapse in their man-to-man defense, or else Forsberg will feast on the Stars tonight. It's time to get the Stars' defense in prime playoff performance by shutting him down.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Get everyone scoring

The Stars' offense can't rely on the fourth line to carry them to the finish line tonight. The Stars need multiple players on different lines to find the back of the net tonight. Going into the first round of the playoffs this season is their forward depth. It's the only way the Stars will beat Colorado without Miro Heiskanen in the lineup. The Stars' forwards need to practice tonight to get some scoring momentum going into game 1 on Saturday night.

