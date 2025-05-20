The Texas Stars are in a grudge match with the Admirals

With the current AHL playoff setup, the Best-Of-Five (5) series between Milwaukee and Texas will be over by the end of next week. If neither team finds a third win before then, Game 5 will be on Sunday, May 25. Texas had gone 4-4 with Milwaukee throughout the season, so this series was going to be tough.

In Game 1, Texas started hot, with Matthew Seminoff scoring 3 minutes into the game. Texas ended up out-shooting Milwaukee 16-9 in the period, but Milwaukee’s power play goal halfway through the period seemed to make the game more tense and close than it had been before. Justin Hryckowian made sure to end the first period on a good note with a goal with 4 seconds left to go up 2-1. Hryckowian doubled up on the Power Play early in the second period, with an excellent primary assist from Kole Lind. Of note, Kole Lind was part of Justin Hryckowian’s first goal, yet starting the game on different lines (maybe there is untapped chemistry).

Matej Blumel put the Texas Stars up 4-1 early in the third period, but Milwaukee fired back four minutes later to bring the game to 4-2. The game tightened up even more after that point, with great saves from both goaltenders closing out the game. Texas ended up winning 4-2, starting the series off strong.

In the rematch, Milwaukee came out swinging, out-shooting Texas 11-3 in the opening frame and taking a 1-0 lead into the second period. With the home crowd on their side, Texas fired back, with goals from Kole Lind and Justin Hryckowian to put Texas up 2-1 with 12 minutes left in the second period. Milwaukee fired back a few minutes later to tie the game 2-2 in the third period.

It felt like this game would tighten up just like Game 1, but this was not the case in Sunday’s game. Milwaukee exploded to start the third, and scored four (4) goals in the first 13 minutes to put themselves up 6-2 on Texas and put the Stars in jeopardy of losing at home. Kole Lind and the Stars fought back with Lind securing a hat-trick via two quick goals following the run by Milwaukee to make the game exciting at 6-4, but Texas ultimately failed to come back.

Player of the week: Kole Lind

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 3 2 5

Playoff Stats:

GP G A P 5 5 4 9

Overall, Texas was competitive this week against a tough opponent, but failed to win both games at home, splitting the series 1-1. Now, the series shifts to Milwaukee, where Texas will not have its home crowd behind it for Games 3, 4, and 5. Mentally, this series is now a Best-Of-3, so if the Stars can work through the challenging moments against a good team and fight back via Power Play goals and strong shooting, then Texas gives themselves a good chance to win this series. Time will tell.

Week ahead:

Wed May 21, 2025 @ Milwaukee

Fri May 23, 2025 @ Milwaukee

Sun May 25, 2025 @ Milwaukee

