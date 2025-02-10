Coming into the week, Texas was likely looking forward to a matchup against a team farther down the standings like Rockford. However, the IceHogs roster should not be overlooked, as it includes significant NHL experience from the likes of Zach Sanford, Joey Anderson, and Andreas Athanasiou, among others, while boasting solid young players like Colton Dach and Kevin Korchinski. The weekend ahead was going to be competitive despite the 10+ point difference in standings points between the two clubs.

In Friday’s game, Texas began the game with multiple point-blank chances and fast breaks but could not take the lead during the first period, out-shooting Rockford 11-6. Rockford’s Athanasiou put the IceHogs up 1-0 early in the 2nd period, but Texas battled back, scoring two goals mid-way through the period on hard-nosed plays in the slot area. Cole Guttman scored to tie the game 2-2 on Rockford’s 2nd Power Play goal of the period (Rockford finished the night 2/3).

Matej Blumel scored off an excellent slot pass by Antonio Stranges on the Power Play early in the 3rd to go up 3-2. Cole Guttman scored again with an NHL shot (his 20th AHL goal this season) to even the game, with a feeling like a tight finish was about to happen. However, 33 seconds later, Arttu Hyry scores five-hole off the rush, followed by a Kyle Capobianco rush snipe a minute later to give Texas insurance.

The game ultimately concluded with a Kole Lind empty-netter and a Texas Stars 6-3 victory. Texas outshot Rockford 37-19 and dominated for the most part, hitting posts and having multiple near misses when trying to break open the game. This was significant momentum going into the Saturday night rematch.

Saturday was a wild affair, with five goals in the first 17 minutes of play, including Rockford’s Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou contributing to Rockford’s 3-2 lead going into the 2nd period. Antonio Stranges and Kole Lind had the goals for Texas, with the team looking to rebound after a chaotic first period. After a bit of a stalemate for the 2nd period, Kyle Capobianco scored in his 2nd straight game to tie 3-3. Texas started to regain the momentum they had in Friday’s game.

Texas secured the victory through a Matej Blumel short-handed goal halfway through the third period, which gave Texas insurance and an eventual victory. Blumel has kept his point-per-game statistical pace intact into February, which is impressive (22 goals in 38 games).

Mr. Blu(Sky), Mr. Clutch, Blu, Matěj...whatever you call him—PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/iS56SwW6ML — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) February 9, 2025

Texas closed out the game 4-3, aided by a late penalty to Athanasiou with 2:20 left in the game, giving Texas an easier chance to close out the contest. Texas has won 5 of 7 games against Rockford this season, earning key divisional points that contributed positively toward Texas becoming the current Central Division leader.

Player of the week: Kole Lind

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 2 2 4

Season Stats:

GP G A P 42 13 20 33

Overall, it felt like this week’s matchups were the Texas Stars club vs. a couple of Rockford IceHogs players each night. Rockford’s Guttman, Athanasiou, and Anderson demonstrated that there are, in fact, ‘levels’ to the AHL, with those former NHL players in a higher echelon than most peers skill-wise.

However, even a few fringe NHL players are not a problem for the intense depth of an AHL club like Texas. Texas now sits first in the Central Division, with the team looking to continue their strong 2025 play as they continue their playoff push.

Week ahead for the Texas Stars:

Feburary 12, 14 at Manitoba Moose

