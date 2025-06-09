The Texas Stars' comeback comes to an end in Abbotsford

Coming into this week, Texas was down 2-0 in the series to Abbotsford, but had the luxury of coming home for three games. In Game 3, Abbotsford capitalized early on the Power Play, but Texas fired back with two Power Play goals of their own from Kole Lind and Matej Blumel, followed by a Matej Blumel short-handed goal to go up 3-1 with 90 seconds left in the first. Unfortunately, on the same Power Play that Blumel scored a short-handed goal, Abbotsford scored on their second Power Play goal of the period to make it 3-2 at the end of a chaotic first period that saw Texas up 18-7 in shots.

The rest of the game tightened up significantly, with Antonio Stranges finding his legs and scoring his second of the playoffs to put Texas up 4-2 in the 2nd period. Michael Karow scored his first of the playoffs short-handed in the third period to put Texas up 5-2. The story of Game 3 was Special Teams, with Texas going 2/4 on the Power Play, Abbotsford going 2/5 on their Power Play, but Texas scoring two short-handed goals to negate the Power Play goals they conceded and come out on top.

In Game 4, Texas came out strong to start the game with a Power Play from Matej Blumel just four minutes into the game. Abbotsford replied with two goals later in the period to go to the first intermission up 2-1, despite Texas leading in shots 12-4. Jack Becker and Cameron Hughes scored for Texas in the second period to put Texas up 3-2, but two Abbotsford goals quickly erased this lead. In the third period down 4-3, Texas fought hard, but the game tightened up again, and it took 19:41 before Justin Hryckowian scored his 8th of the playoffs to tie the game with 19 seconds left.

In overtime, Abbotsford’s veteran and pro experience showed, with a dominant first OT period that was fortunately stopped by a great relief effort from Magnus Hellberg, who came in to start the third period after Remi Poirier gave up 4 goals on 11 shots. However, Abbotsford continued to control the game and scored on their 17th overtime shot in double overtime to win Game 4, which felt like a series-ending play. Texas now had to win three straight games, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, if they wanted to make the finals.

In Game 5, Texas came out strong again, with Justin Hryckowian scoring on the Power Play early in the first period. The teams traded chances, with great goaltending from Hellberg, until an Abbotsford Power Play goal tied the game 1-1 early in the third period. This game went to overtime, where Curtis McKenzie scored to keep the Texas Stars’ season alive. The series was now 3-2 Abbotsford, with the rest of the series to be played in Abbotsford.

In Game 6, Texas started strong again, with good goaltending from Hellberg and many chances to score. Matej Blumel scored late in the first period to put Texas up 1-0, and Harrison Scott scored his first pro goal mid-way through the second period to put Texas up by two goals halfway through the game. As soon as Scott scored and Abbotsford began to fight back physically, as they had been doing throughout the series, there was a sense of nervousness among viewers.

It looked like Texas had spent all of its energy in the first half of the game, while Abbotsford, with the home crowd on its side, had found an extra level to compete. Abbotsford scored late in the second period to cut the lead to one goal. Early in the third period, Texas had no control of the puck and it felt like a Abbotsford Power Play at times. Abbotsford tied the game just 2 minutes into the third, and it felt like Texas’ season ended there. Abbotsford continued to apply pressure, scoring halfway through the third period to take the lead and ultimately scoring the empty-netter to end Texas’ season with a 4-2 game win and a 4-2 series win.

Texas’s playoff run ends with a top-four finish. This was one of Texas’s most successful seasons as an NHL club in some time, with 43 regular-season wins ( 2nd-most in franchise history ) and the first Conference Finals appearance since 2017-2018. While disappointing not to make it to the finals, it was an excellent run for a relatively young team that should have many returning players next year.

Heck of a series, @abbycanucks! Best of luck in the Calder Cup Finals! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mlEldk4Wog — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) June 9, 2025

Player of the week: Matej Blumel

Week Stats:

GP G A P 4 4 2 6

Playoff Stats:

GP G A P 14 7 9 16

Notably, as of June 9th, there are only 12 players who have played 5+ playoff games and are point-per-game playoff scorers . Texas has four of them (Cameron Hughes 1.36, Justin Hryckowian 1.29, Matej Blumel 1.14, Kole Lind 1.07). The offense for the Stars this season was exceptional, especially with new faces in their Top-9 this year—great work by the players and staff to find a system that works.

Overall, Texas found a way to start strong in this year’s playoffs, but failed to find the energy to close out games against tough and physical teams. It was an entertaining season that gave fans a lot to cheer about. The offseason should be exciting from a Dallas/Texas perspective, as there should be some consideration for prospects like Matej Blumel and Justin Hryckowian on NHL roster spots. It will be interesting to see how those players do at training camp.

Thank you for following the Texas Stars this season with weekly reports provided by Blackout Dallas. This season was exciting and ended on a bittersweet note, leaving us with optimism for next year.

