The Texas Stars finalize their goaltending tandem for next season

Even though free agency hasn't started yet, most teams try to finalize smaller contracts for minor league players before the market opens. Jim Nill didn't waste any time getting a couple of contracts signed for next season. He re-signed goaltenders Remi Poirier and Ben Kraws to new two-way contracts to finalize the goaltending tandem for the Texas Stars next season. Here's more on both of the players and why Nill got this done ahead of time before free agency opened.

Remi Poirier was the backup goaltender for the Texas Stars for most of the season, with Magnus Hellberg getting most of the reps last season. Poirier finished the season with a 17-11-1 record and a .908 save percentage. His two-year contract will make him the new third goaltender after Hellberg signed a contract to return to Sweden. Nill was smart enough to get him under contract before a team could snag him. It's good to have a familiar face behind the reins of the Texas Stars next season.

Kraws is another goaltender the Stars decided to re-sign. Kraws played most of the season in Idaho this past season and finished with a 23-12-5 record. While Kraws only got a one-year deal, someone has to back up Poirier in Cedar Park next season. I think it's wise to re-sign a familiar face like Kraws in case Neil Graham is coaching the Texas Stars next season. If Graham were to return to the Texas Stars next season, he would have two familiar players between the pipes.

While these signings seem underwhelming to begin free agency, it's something the Stars organization had to do before other teams were able to talk with either goaltender. The Stars don't have much minor league depth at the goaltending position and didn't want to spend crucial time trying to solidify this after free agency begins. Nill was smart to get both goaltenders under new deals so he can focus on getting the Dallas Stars in shape for another Stanley Cup run next season.

Now that's out of the way, Nill can focus his efforts on other things that are more important. I'm sure the Texas Stars are happy to see they will have some familiar faces returning to Cedar Park next season. Both goaltenders are looking to take advantage of the new contracts to prove they are ready to be Jake Oettinger's backup in a couple of seasons. The Texas Stars need some familiar faces for their Calder Cup run next season, and Poirier and Kraws will lead the way to the Calder Cup Finals.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles