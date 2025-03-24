The Texas Stars keep on two-stepping toward the Calder Cup Playoffs

The week began with two home games against the Ontario Reign, one of the AHL’s top teams. Texas took matters into their own hands to start Tuesday’s game, scoring three first-period goals and out-shooting Ontario 15-5 in the opening frame. However, Ontario fired back heavily in the second period, out-shooting Texas 21-4 and two goals from former Montreal Canadiens player Charles Hudon to make it 3-2 Texas going into the third. This had been one of the weirdest games to watch, with such a dominant opening frame from Texas followed by an exceptional bounce-back period from Ontario.

Remi Poirier continued his confident play with excellent saves to keep Texas ahead throughout the third period, and Ontario goalie Jacob Ingham was outstanding in relief of Phoenix Copley. Justin Hryckowian eventually sealed the victory with an empty-netter to make it 4-2 with two minutes left. Ontario kept their goalie pulled and continued to try. Matej Blumel caught up to a puck and had a breakaway on the empty net before an Ontario defender threw his stick at the puck, which the refs credited as an automatic goal despite the puck never crossing the line.

In short, Texas dominated the first period, Ontario dominated the second period, they went back and forth in the third period, an empty net goal counted that was never ‘scored’, and Texas got the victory. What a crazy start to the week, with much more coming Texas’ way.

In Wednesday’s rematch against Ontario, the game was much tighter, with less shot disparity and a more physical game, including an Alex Petrovic fight to stand up for teammate Luke Krys. Unfortunately, Texas could not find the same amount of offense, losing 4-1, but the game was 2-1 until two empty-net goals in the last 1:06. Texas knew the back-to-back would be challenging, but splitting a series with a top team is acceptable. Ontario was wise to rest Phoenix Copley during Tuesday’s game, who was incredible in taking two on Wednesday to shut down the Stars.

After one day off, Texas continued their busy week with a Friday night affair with the Chicago Wolves. Texas and Chicago have seen a lot of each other, with Texas typically winning most games, but Chicago is relentless and has fought all year for their points. Chase Wheatcroft scored with 31 seconds left in the first period to get things going for Texas.

The Stars continued their offensive dominance, out-shooting Chicago 43-30 by the end of the game, getting goals from Kole Lind and Emilio Pettersen (short-handed) to secure the 3-0 win. Remi Poirier earned his third shutout of the year, continuing his fantastic stretch in net.

In Sunday’s rematch, Texas had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory, and it became clear how meaningful that incentive was to the team, with three goals in the first 8 minutes (Cameron Hughes, Matej Blumel, Kole Lind).

Chicago fought back with two goals from Bradly Nadeau to end the first period, but it only took 1:07 for Matej Blumel to get Texas back up by two goals. Similarly, Curtis McKenzie scored 40 seconds into the third period to put Texas up 5-2, which secured the victory with another Remi Poirier win (3-0 this week).

Congrats to Tommy Bergsland for making his pro hockey debut in Sunday’s game. Bergsland is a defender who just finished his final season at Colgate University in NCAA Division 1 hockey and got signed to an amateur tryout. I wish Bergsland the best as he seeks to earn a pro hockey contract.

With so many great players, it becomes increasingly difficult to pick a player of the week. This week deserves two highlights:

get a look at the new league-leader in goals...



MATĚJ BLÜMEL 👏 pic.twitter.com/EEkBABWyOD — x - Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 23, 2025

Player of the week: Matej Blumel

Week Stats:

GP G A P 4 4 2 6

Season Stats:

GP G A P 55 35 27 62

Goalie of the week: Remi Poirier

Week Stats:

GP W-L-OT GAA SV% SO 3 3-0-0 1.25 0.965 1

Season Stats:

GP W-L-OT GAA SV% SO 25 14-8-2 2.62 0.908 3

Overall, Texas clinched a playoff spot, succeeding on their mission from the start of the season while taking 6 of 8 points. The stars are currently sitting in first place in the Central Division, and a first-place standing would help their matchup following a ‘bye’ into the division semifinals, so it does help even if the top three Central Division seeds get a bye. With great offense and top-tier goaltending, the next few weeks should be exciting hockey.

Week ahead:

Wed Mar 26, 2025 @ Grand Rapids

Fri Mar 28, 2025 @ Cleveland

Sat Mar 29, 2025 @ Cleveland

Check out our latest Texas Stars Articles