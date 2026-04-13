The Texas Stars might be hosting some playoff hockey in the DFW metroplex

The Texas Stars have been the development ground for some of the Dallas Stars' prospects that you know and love. Some of the big names that have played in Cedar Park are Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Jake Oettinger. They are doing great things by developing the up-and-coming talent for future generations. While they are happy playing down there, the Texas Stars might be moving up to the Metroplex to play a few hockey games later this month.

As first reported by 100 Degree Hockey, the Texas Stars might be hosting some play-in hockey games for the Calder Cup Playoffs in Frisco. The Texas Stars are being bounced from their own arena because Disney On Ice is scheduled to perform at the HEB Center during that time. This means local fans can experience Calder Cup Playoff Hockey at the Comerica Center later this month. However, there is a catch to getting tickets if they need to play in Frisco.

The catch is that season ticket holders would get priority on the tickets. It makes a lot of sense since they are having to travel up north for the playoffs and they are season ticket holders. They pay a lot of money to watch every home game in Cedar Park. After season ticket holders received their tickets for the play-in games, the Stars would allow other fans to purchase tickets to any of the three games in Frisco.

While this is not set in stone yet, it's possible the Texas Stars could avoid this by getting the third seed in the playoffs, depending on how some of the remaining regular-season games in their division go. However, it would be cool to see minor league playoff hockey in the DFW metroplex. These prospects go all out to get the franchise's attention for promoting them down the road. It would be an exciting time in Frisco, no doubt.

The cool thing about the Stars' organization this season is that both of their development teams are in their respective playoffs. That means the Stars are doing a good job of developing prospects and making sure they are competitive over the course of the season. Blackout Dallas will keep you up to date on how the prospects do in the playoffs this season. Stay tuned for more minor league hockey playoffs news here at Blackout Dallas.