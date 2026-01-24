The Texas Stars shut down the Rockford Icehogs last night

While the Dallas Stars were occupied taking on the St. Louis Blues in Dallas, the Texas Stars escaped Cedar Park and traveled to Rockford to face the IceHogs. The Texas Stars are starting to find their groove in 2026 after getting Vladislave Kolyachonok back off the waiver wires. That really improved the Stars' blueline, considering some of their players were from Idaho. Last night, the Texas Stars really flexed their muscles on the Ice Hogs, beating them 5-0. Here's more on what made last night's game so good for the Texas Stars.

Texas Stars Recap: 4. Attacking the IceHogs' goaltender

One of the things I was pretty impressed with the Texas Stars last night was their ability to attack IceHogs goaltender Drew Commesso. It was like a never-ending barrage of shots fired at him last night. You could tell by the midpoint of the second period that he was done and wanted to go home. That's how the Texas Stars were able to shutout Rockford by such a significant margin last night. If at first you don't succeed in scoring a goal, keep trying until it finally goes in the net.

Texas Stars Recap: 3. Getting goals from five different players

If only the Dallas Stars could get goals from five different players during a game. That's how many players contributed to the 5-0 win over the Rockford Icehogs last night. This has been the Texas Stars' strength this season: getting goals from multiple players. It's helped them out on the road and at home during some of their games. If only it would translate to the NHL team in Dallas. However, it's great to see the Stars' prospects really spread the scoring around.

Texas Stars Recap: 2. The Captain scoring his 200th AHL goal

Curtis McKenzie has done a great job being the captain of the Texas Stars this season. I'm sure that Toby Petersen had no problem letting him continue being the captain during his first season with the Texas Stars. He scored his 200th career AHL goal last night off a deflection of a Icehogs' stick. Sometimes the lucky bounce really can help get the offense going. The Stars would go on to score four more goals after that. The Texas Stars should really retire McKenzie's number when he retires.

Texas Stars Recap: 1. The German Wall shutout

Arno Tiefensee really was the rock in the night as he earned his first American hockey game shutout. He's really been a rising star through the Stars' prospect system this year after starting with the Idaho Steelheads. I really thought he would finish his season with the Steelheads, but I guess he's playing so well that he'll finish with the Texas Stars. I'm sure the Stars will re-sign him to another contract once his minor league contract is up after next season. He cannot leave the Stars' prospect system. I know I sound too greedy wanting to keep him, but Oettinger would really like him if DeSmith leaves Dallas.