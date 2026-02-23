The United States came together as a country to cheer on Team USA this morning

Right off the bat, this article is not going to get political. I respect everyone's religions and political party affiliations. I'm not going to turn our Fansided page into a civil war. I want to talk about some of the things that I saw on social media and what happened during the game. I think it was nice, for once, to see the country come together to cheer on Team USA to its first gold medal since the Miracle on Ice back in the 80s. It's been a long time coming for the United States hockey team to be at the top of the podium for once. Don't worry, Canada, I'm sure you'll be back on top of the podium in one of the next two Winter Olympics.

There is so much commotion on social media about politics these days that I've really only been on it for writing articles for our website or live-tweeting during a Dallas Stars game. However, one thing that I thought was really awesome was everyone setting aside their differences and cheering on our hockey team to their first gold medal in over 40 years. It's also the first time that Team USA's men's and women's hockey teamshave won gold in the same Olympics. Usually, it's one or the other that comes away with the gold medal.

I enjoyed seeing so many Dallas Stars fans hosting watch parties around the metroplex this morning. It's like people decided that this event was worthy of dropping all the pitchforks and torches andcoming together to cheer on a country that had its first gold medal in decades. Everyone was so nice on social media during the game, and you could even tell that some people who aren't even hockey fans are now interested in learning more about the sport. This game might bring in a new wave of American hockey fans for both the men's and women's sides of the sport.

When Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime, seeing all the videos of people jumping up and down and celebrating such a huge accomplishment really warmed my heart. I almost even started crying at church because Auston Matthews and a couple of his teammates carried thelate Johnny Gaudreau's jersey around the ice. The last reason was people just being nice to people, even if they were on different sides of the aisle. That's what makes America the best country in the world.

I'll end the article with this thought. Maybe this is the type of event that will bring Americans closer together as a country. For once this morning, this country was unified on cheering on Team USA to dethrone our northern neighbors in a sport they've dominated for centuries. If we can take away what was displayed across our country this morning, there's nothing that can stop the United States of America from being a powerful country. Now it's time to rally the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup. Cue the Pantera on full blast