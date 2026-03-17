The Utah Mammoth stampede past the tired Dallas Stars 6-3

The Dallas Stars hosted the Utah Mammoth in a tune-up game before the big rematch in Denver on Wednesday night. That game has to be on national television because it could be a possible second-round playoff matchup. However, back to tonight's contest against the Mammoth, the Stars came out literally swinging in the first period. Lian Bichsel taught Jack McBain not to mess with Texas the hard way, with a beautiful fight we will talk about in a bit.

Unforuntately the point streak came to an end tonight and they couldn't pass the 1998-99 team. It stinks, but the Stars can't dwell on what happened tonight at the American Airlines Center. They have two massive games on the road this week in Colorado and Minnesota. The only thing Dallas can do now is prepare for their upcoming games and try to beat two juggernauts at the top of the division. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss against the Mammoth.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 4. Sam Steel benefiting from Jamie Benn

I love how Sam Steel and Jamie Benn are on the same line. In the last 16 games, Benn has nine goals and seven assists. One of those assists came tonight when Benn made an amazing dish to Steel as he finished it off with a goal. People are really sleeping on this line with the postseason right around the corner. I feel like this line could be one of those under-the-radar lines. I hope they continue to provide offense during the rest of the regular season. People might be surprised to realize this is not their top line if they haven't watched Stars hockey before.

Great find, great finish 💪 pic.twitter.com/RoiwERC3Rz — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 17, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 3. I love Central Division games late in the season

There's one thing I really like, and it's divisional games late in the season with playoff implications. While the Stars are trying to get closer to the Colorado Avalanche, the Utah Mammoth holds the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. I did not think tonight's game would be as feisty as it turned out to be. If you thought tonight's game was going to be fiesty, wait for Wednesday's game in Denver. The guys in the locker room haven't stopped talking about their recent loss to the Avalanche.

Lian Bichsel dropping Bombs! pic.twitter.com/C49bHVjqTG — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) March 17, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 2. Making unnecessary extra passes

Dallas was too pass-happy tonight, and it ended up biting them in the butt. Even in the third period, they just needed to keep firing the puck at the net and hope a play developed in front of it. It really stinks that this happened tonight, since the Penguins are currently beating the Colorado Avalanche. It would have been nice to have another two points tonight, but you can't win them all. Wednesday feels like a must-win for the Stars, considering the implications.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Mammoth Recap: 1. Can't Celebrate

Forget about the crap that happened tonight that led to a loss. That's going to be a massive game this week as Dallas looks to get revenge for what happened to them at home. That win is so important to the Stars' chances of winning the Central Division and avoiding the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs. We will have more on the super mid-week matchup tomorrow. Wednesday night is going to feel like the Super Bowl of the season.