There is some exciting news on the injury front regarding the Stars' top center

Sorry for the delay in getting articles out this afternoon. I had some stuff come up that I needed to attend to. Now that I've got them all out of the way, let's turn our attention to some news ahead of Game 4 tomorrow that I think a lot of Stars' fans might be happy to hear this afternoon. It involves one of their top players, who's recovering from an injury right now and could be a massive game-changer if the Stars advance to the next round. Trust me, the Stars could use him in the next round.

Roope Hintz resumed skating yesterday after a lower-body injury he sustained against the Colorado Avalanche. He's been out for quite some time, and now that he's resumed skating, his return to the lineup is right around the corner. While he won't be available to the Stars in the next two games of this playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, his resumption of skating should have all Stars' fans excited for his return this postseason, if possible.

The Dallas Stars have good offense from their top lines right now, so fans shouldn't want Hintz to rush back into the lineup. Arttu Hyry has done a good job defensively during this series so I would keep him in the lineup unless if Hintz is completely healthy. Glen Gulutzan will have to make tough lineup decisions once Hintz believes he's ready to skate. For now, the Stars just need to keep on focusing on the task at hand because tomorrow's game against the Wild is going to be tough.

Roope Hintz has been the top center on the Dallas Stars and is arguably one of the best two-way centers in the league right now. While he's had a kind of down season due to injuries and other factors, Hintz is super vital to the Stars' success, and that's why the Stars' power play has been so elite this season. I'll be interested to see how Gulutzan decides to deal with his return as he continues his recovery off the ice.

In conclusion, Dallas is very lucky to hear that Hintz's return to the lineup is on the horizon. With how the Stars are doing against the Wild the last two games, Hintz can take all the time he needs to recover ahead of the potential rematch of the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. That's when I would insert him into the lineup, to be honest. With how Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston are doing against the Wild, I wouldn't change the lineups right now ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game. As of right now, it looks like Gulutzan is keeping things the same.