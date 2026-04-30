There's nothing scarier than a Dallas Stars team trying to extend its season

The Dallas Stars are no strangers to having long playoff series over the last three seasons. The Stars are 5-3 in elimination games. However, they lost their last two Game 6's in which they faced elimination. The one thing that tells me this season will be different is due to their attitude after losing Game 5. It's like they knew that this series was going to go seven games regardless of who had the series lead the longest. I hope the Wild fans don't get too cocky ahead of tonight's game.

If you remember, the last regular-season game these two teams played was a back-and-forth affair. You could say it was the prologue to the eventual playoff series since the Colorado Avalanche decided to be elite this season. It was basically one of the first playoff series determined, except for home-ice advantage. As the playoffs inched closer, many writers said the Stars-Wild series would live up to the hype, and it sure has. It would be awesome if this series went to seven. I know the writing staff over at MileHighSticking would love it since their team will be refreshed for the second round.

I'm sure the Stars, heading into tonight's game, wished they'd handled business in Game 4 the last time they were in Minnesota. They had a 2-0 lead that didn't last into the third period. They would eventually lose in overtime. I'm bringing up Game 4 because they need to come out of the gate as they did and shut down anything the Wild throws at them. That's the urgency the Stars need tonight in Game 6. The worst thing the Stars would face is the long, sad plane ride.

If the Stars end up losing in this series, they might as well go down swinging and make the Wild earn their spot in the second round. The best thing Dallas can do is force a Game 7 so the home crowd can cheer them on as they look to secure a spot in the second round. Dallas doesn't want to be known as the team that squandered their home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Dallas can do that by putting two outstanding all-around games together tonight and Saturday.

I know the Stars hate watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs from their couches. I'm expecting the Stars to just let all of their frustrations out on the Wild tonight and possibly in Game 7. If the Wild can hold off the Stars tonight, they have earned the right to play the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. Stars fans have to accept that, if it happens. Let's hope the Stars show up tonight and force a Game 7 to really make that the Wild's fanbase nervous.