Thomas Harley and Jake Oettinger battle it out for the gold medal this morning

We have finally reached the final game of the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Jake Oettinger and Thomas Harley will face off to see which one of them is allowed to place the gold medal around their neck. The other will still win the silver medal, but there's a feeling coming up just short of greatness. Hockey fans are in for a treat this morning, despite the crappy start time. Here are the four keys of the game for Team USA as they look to behead Canada on the national stage.

Team USA vs. Team Canada Preview: 4. Don't be the first to flinch

One thing many fans might be watching for in the first period this morning is whether either team flinches early. That could be a bad thing for the team that flinches because both teams have so much talent on the national stage. It's going to be a long and treacherous hockey game this morning. There's no need to freak out after being down 1-0 in the first period. A lot of things could happen as the game moves along. If Team USA stays level-headed, they should be in great shape if they trail early.

Team USA vs. Team Canada Preview: 3. Spread the wealth around

I don't want to see Team USA celebrating after their first goal this morning. There's plenty of hockey, and anything can happen with the firepower that Canada has on their team. If Jack Eichel scores the first goal, then I want to see one of the Hughes brothers score the next goal, and so on. It would be quite the statement to run the score up on Canada in the gold medal match. Jason Robertson and Cole Caufield won't be able to save them, so Team USA players have to give it their all for the gold medal.

Team USA vs. Team Canada Preview: 2. Shut down Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon

The USA is facing two elite players, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Oettinger knows all too well how good both players are as goal scorers on the international stage. It will be a long game if both players are left uncovered in the USA's zone. I want to see Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy on them as if their lives depended on it. If the United States can shut down both of these elite powerhouse players, the USA will win the gold medal, and there will be one happy Otter.

Team USA vs. Team Canada Preview: 1. Don't let Canada get settled in USA's zone

Mikko Rantanen of Team Finland pointed out the other day that the longer you allow Canada to remain in your zone, the more likely Canada is to find the back of the net. The USA can't allow Canada to remain in its zone for more than 30 seconds. That should be enough time to clear the puck out of the zone and make them reset. I don't want to see Connor McDavid and Mitch Marner set up shop in front of Hellebuyck this morning. As long as Team USA keeps the puck away from Canada, the better their odds are that they will come away with the gold medal.