Thomas Harley and Team Canada look like the favorites at the Olympics

Canada's men's hockey entered the 2026 Winter Olympics as co-favorite for the gold medal alongside the United States. After Thursday's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic, the red-and-white may have even nudged slightly ahead of their border-mates to the south.



The best Gen Z player in history, Connor McDavid, and the best Millennial player in history, Sidney Crosby, led the way, with Crosby picking up two points and all players with three. Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley did his part, too, chipping in a pair of assists.

To say Canada looked stellar would be an understatement. Czechia is a fairly clear-cut No. 5 in the world pecking order as long as Russia isn't able to field a national team. The drop-off from Canada and the United States to Finland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic isn't as large as the drop from that trio to the next tier of countries, such as Slovakia and Germany. So a shutout win for the Canadians in which they scored five goals against a team from the very next tier isn't just another win on a march to the gold-medal game. It's a statement.

Thomas Harley had two assists and led Canada in ice time (20:35).



Josh Morrissey was limited to 7:10 due to injury. — Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) February 12, 2026

Little changed on paper for Team Canada, giving them a status change as favorites already. And as they don't play the United States in the group stage, if the Americans hold up their end of the projections, the two powerhouses won't meet until the gold-medal game, anyway. By the looks of things, Canada will have no problem getting there.

Czechia, in fairness, wasn't favored to beat Canada, anyway, so their ultimate place in the standings and the single-elimination tournament that follows the group stage is hardly changed. One thing that could hurt, though, is the goal differential, a potential tie-breaker used if teams are tied in points exiting the group stage. A minus-5 isn't an ideal start on that front. The good news is that France, perhaps the worst (a relative term) in the tournament, comes next, giving the Czech Republic plenty of opportunity to get back to neutral or even in plus territory in differential.

Still, the game was more about Canada than the Czechs. With NHL All-Star level talent up and down the lineup, Canada looked the part of gold favorite. Justified, too, as the Canadians have won three of the last four golds at the Olympics in which NHLers were allowed to play. Up next comes Switzerland, a team in the tier just below Finland, Sweden and the Czech, Republic.

And if Canada looks Friday how they did Thursday, watch out, everyone else.