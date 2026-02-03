Thomas Harley haunts the Winnipeg Jets in overtime as Dallas wins 4-3

The Dallas Stars returned from their road trip after sweeping the entire thing to take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It was an All-American goaltender battle between Team USA's top two goaltenders, who are on the Olympic team going to Italy. You could tell the Stars really wanted to beat the Jets to have a chance at sweeping the rest of their schedule before the Olympic break. It took a little OT heroics from Harls in Charge to beat the Jets, 4-3.

HARLEY CALLED GAME ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/VyaDksxy1Q — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 3, 2026

Tonight was an excellent test against a team that has had a rough season. It doesn't really help when you lose a big chunk of your offense during the offseason, followed by your franchise goaltender needing surgery. Sometimes those teams are the most dangerous because they don't have much to play for. Luckily for Dallas, Harley swooped in and gave the Jets Deja Vu from the Western Conference Semifinals last season. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Jets.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-02-02: pic.twitter.com/JH7yjYf6Qz — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) February 3, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. Physicality was rocking tonight

First off, I have to agree with Starcastic Remarks that the Stars brought the boom tonight. They were laying hits on anyone in their sights during their shifts tonight. The Stars had outhit the Jets 14-5 in the first period. Justin Hryckowian had one in the first period that had me shook through the TV Screen. That's the type of physicality that the Stars' fanbase has been wanting during January. When it comes to the fanbase, all we want is Texas brutal physicality with a high-scoring result. That's all the fanbase asks for from the players.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. I ain't mad about the goaltending performance

You could tell tonight that Mike Sullivan and Bill Guerin were watching to see which goaltender deserves to start at the Olympics for Team USA. Usually, Connor Hellebuyck is a bit skittish, but tonight he was dialed in. Based on how the Stars controlled the puck in the first period, they could have been up 2-0 if they had been as skittish. Oettinger was locked in as well; you could really tell he wanted to become the starting goaltender for Team USA. The only thing I'm happy about is not having to make the decision about who the starting goaltender is.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Lucky bounce bites the Stars

In the second period, the Stars looked like they were on their way to a win after a power play goal by Jason Robertson. However, the Jets got one lucky bounce off the ref's skate, which turned into a 3-on-1 goal the other way. This would completely flip the momentum in favor of the Jets. While I get that it happens once in a blue moon, the fact that it's happened in two games in a row for the Stars is just unlucky. Something has got to change during the game Wednesday night against the Blues.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Nils needed that goal

Nils Lundkvist has been the most complained-about player on social media. Yes, he did have a major mistake against the Utah Mammoth the other night; however, one play doesn't define a player. That rebound goal from him late in the second period was what he needed to feel better about all the criticism. While I do have my concerns about him, Lundkvist deserved that massive celebration with his linemates after scoring tonight. The Stars are back on Wednesday, hosting the St. Louis Blues before the Olympic break.