Thomas Harley lifts Dallas into the Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Stars hosted the Winnipeg Jets for game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals series tonight. After the breaking news about Mark Scheifele's father this morning, it was understandable if he decided to sit out tonight's game in Dallas. However, he suited up and took on the Dallas Stars in honor of his dad. He would open the scoring tonight, but Dallas would come back and win tonight's game 2-1. The Stars will move on to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals.

The Stars played their butts off tonight and were rewarded with a series win. Thomas Harley sealed the deal in overtime. That was one tough battle against the best team in the Western Conference this season. The Jets deserve applause for how they played throughout this series. Connor Hellebuyck deserves to win the Vezina Trophy. The Stars will apply what they've learned from this series in the Western Conference Finals against Edmonton. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. The Stars could have had a big lead at the end of the first period

With the number of great shots they had, the Stars could have had a massive lead at the end of the first period with the number of great shots they had. It's unfortunate the Stars allowed the Jets to score the game's first goal. However, Steel tied it up in the second period. After looking back at the game, I'm sure Oettinger would have loved those early goal attempts to beat Connor Hellebuyck. Even though the Stars won tonight, having those goals early in the first period would have eased many minds.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Jake Oettinger held the Stars in the game

Going into tonight's game, it was understandable the Jets would come out swinging with all that went on this morning. However, Oettinger was on top of his game tonight, which is why the Stars are headed back to the Western Conference Finals. It was a great effort by the Stars to hang in there against a great team tonight. The Stars will prepare to get some sweet revenge on the Edmonton Oilers beginning next week. Let's hope the Stars aren't too tired after tonight's win.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Relax

Something I noticed that maybe many people didn't see tonight was how frustrated the Stars were getting when trying to score goals. It felt like the players were getting angry at themselves for not taking the time to score a goal. All I have to say about that is that the Stars need to relax. It was a huge game tonight at the AAC with a lot on the line. However, let's not get angry because you missed a good shot on net. Just relax and go out on the next shift and score one.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. I'm glad to see Mark Scheifele score

I know this isn't a takeaway for the Stars, but with everything that went on this morning with Mark Scheifele, he deserved to score the game's first goal. Losing a parent is one of the toughest things a person can go through. It was even more challenging because game 6 was tonight, and he didn't want to disappoint his teammates. I'm glad to see the Stars' fan base contribute to his two charities over the day. That's what makes the Stars' fan base so great. I hope Mason Marchment stays in touch with him over the summer. He went through the same situation with his dad three years ago.

