Thomas Harley's OT heroics lifted the Stars over the Red Wings tonight

The Dallas Stars hosted the Detroit Red Wings at the American Airlines Center tonight as they look for a clean sweep at home this week. The Stars have been on fire as of late and don't plan on stopping anytime soon. After destroying the Edmonton Oil Fields on Thursday night, the Stars continued to play their signature style in the 3-2 win over the Red Wings tonight. I really don't have much else to say about how Dallas played tonight.

THOMAS HARLEY GAME WINNER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tGnFZx4Sfg — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 15, 2026

I don't have many things that Dallas needs to work on tomorrow afternoon before they host the Utah Mammoth to wrap up the homestand. One thing that annoyed me was that Jake Oettinger faced few challenges from the Red Wings this evening. However, you could attribute the Stars' defense to shutting down their offense tonight, which is why he didn't. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Red Wings.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-03-14: pic.twitter.com/AkOixotcCS — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 15, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 4. Suffocating defense

When I mentioned in the pregame article this evening that the Stars needed to bring the defense, they did so in the first period. Not allowing a shot on goal for 16 minutes is something Dallas should take away from tonight's game. That's the kind of defense that's going to take you far into the postseason. I expect that type of defense to board the plane for a couple of away games this upcoming week. Great defense by the Stars against Detroit tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 3. Michael Bunting and power play goal streak

The Dallas Stars are having a blast on the power play, and it's helping them win games after the Olympic break. The Stars extended their power play goal streak to 12 games after Michael Bunting had an amazing re-direct past John Gibson tonight. This stat is something teams should really be worried about heading into the postseason. All it takes is a goal for the momentum to shift from one side to the other. If Dallas scores on their power play opportunities this postseason, who could stop them from winning it all?

Bunts gets his first as a Dallas Star 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/7KZ7nbEymI — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 15, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 2. Jake not getting challenged enough

I don't know if it's just me but I'm upset Oettinger had an easy game against Detroit tonight. I would rather he faced a lot of shots than the amount he faced. However, I mentioned the Stars' defense played so well against the Red Wings tonight. They made sure Detroit didn't have many options to score and suffocated their offense. While the defense tonight was elite, I was kind of mad on the side that Oettinger didn't get challenged a lot.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 1. Wyatt "new career high" Johnston

Our little stinker set a new career high of 72 points tonight. Thank the hockey gods he signed that bargain contract at the Trade Deadline last season. I don't know if you could imagine Jim Nill having to choose between Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston. Luckily, the salary cap is going up by the time he needs a new extension to remain with the Stars. I don't know what the Stars would do without Johnston in the lineup. Stars back at it on Monday night against the Utah Mammoth.