Team Canada returned to the ice this afternoon as they took on Switzerland. Canada boasts one of the most talented teams in the Winter Olympics. They basically have a team with four lines that could score at a moment's notice. Things got off to a nice start for Canada as Connor McDavid scored on the power play and Thomas Harley added a goal of his own. Team Canada would go on to win 5-1 over Switzerland. This outcome was expected, as Switzerland lacks the defense to slow them down.

Team Canada vs. Team Switzerland: 4. Getting Connor McDavid going

One of the things that Canada needed to get done today was getting McDavid on the scoresheet. That quickly happened when Canada went on their power play when Nathan Mackinnon fed McDavid the puck for the easy goal. I'm sure that's not the only goal we will see from McDavid over the course of the men's hockey tournament. He's too good a player to only score one goal over the course of the Olympics. That's the only thing Canada checked off its list today.

Team Canada vs. Team Switzerland: 3. Getting Logan Thompson in the net

Jordan Binnington got the day off as Logan Thompson got some time in between the pipes. With how strong the forward group is, they have the luxury of not needing to play Binnington until the elimination stage. Thompson looked pretty sharp over the course of the game as he helped Canada secure the win, increasing their goal differential and likely locking down a bye. Nothing like a good day's work for the Washington Capitals goaltender.

Team Canada vs. Team Switzerland: 2. Attack of the Mack

Macklin Celebrini got in the action in the second period as he added a goal to make it 3-1 going into the final frame of the game. Celebrini will be the future of Team Canada, along with Thomas Harley. It was good seeing him get involved after scoring the first goal for Team Canada in the Olympics. I wonder if Canada would consider benching him for their final group game. It's not like not having him in the lineup will make a massive difference.

Team Canada vs. Team Switzerland: 1. Clear favorites for the number one seed

It's not a massive surprise that Team Canada will probably end up as the number one seed once the knockout stage begins. With their massive win today, they've basically cemented their spot, depending on how the Americans do tomorrow afternoon. Jim Nill must be a proud man of the team that he's put together for the Olympics. God bless France because that's the final opponent for Team Canada. Stay tuned tomorrow afternoon as we find out whether Team Canada secures the number one seed.