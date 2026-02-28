Three important keys for the Stars winning during the month of March

They say the month of March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. If you are unfamiliar with this phrase, it refers to the possibility of winter weather still lingering as the month begins, but then giving way to the gentle, peaceful spring weather that takes its place by the end of the month. Sounds nice, but not so for the Dallas Stars. Their March schedule comes in like a lion and only gets tougher as the month goes on. The Dallas Stars are scheduled to play sixteen games in thirty-one days. Here are three key factors for winning in March.

Three Important Keys for Winning in the Month of March: 1. Enjoy the Time At Home

The Dallas Stars will have a full month. Their schedule looks a lot like my calendar after I write down all my family’s events and appointments, very full, a little all over the place, with some pockets of rest strewn throughout the month. Three games into March, the Stars will have themselves a nice homestretch, playing six consecutive home games.

The Stars should take advantage of this time, which will not require less travel. Rather than traveling all over the place, these home games will give the team time to prepare for some exciting, possibly tough matchups they will face later in the month. It will be interesting to see how this six-game stretch turns out, as the Stars will face teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Edmonton Oilers.





Three Important Keys for Winning in the Month of March: Gain Points Over Conference Teams

With the playoffs just around the corner, it is important to keep our standing in the Western Conference. With every other team also trying to stay in or get into the playoffs, winning against conference teams becomes even more important. The Stars enter the month in third place in the west, and of their sixteen games in March, 10 are against conference rivals.

Games to especially watch will be the games against the Avalanche and the Wild, who are just ahead of the Stars, and the Golden Knights, who are just behind the Stars. So, a lot can happen this month. It’s going to be important for the Stars to add some points to their record, especially since they are scheduled to play several conference rivals. It’s going to be a crazy month, but for fans, it’s going to be exciting to see what happens by this time next month.

Three Important Keys for Winning in the Month of March: Keep Increasing Shots on Goal

The Stars benefited when they began taking more shots on goal. The Stars went into the Olympic break with more shots on goal, and it made a difference. Watching them reach 30 shots on goal during a game was exciting and paid off as the Stars had a six-game winning streak before the Olympic break.

The Stars need to keep that mentality, especially this month. This seems to have helped the Stars recently, and fans are glad they are not planning to lay off any time soon. This month, they will face some of the best teams in the league. Meeting them shot-for-shot will help give Dallas the extra push it will need against some of the higher-scoring teams.

The Stars have a full calendar this month, and with the playoffs just around the corner, a long stretch of playing at home, gaining points against Western Conference teams, and continuing to put up 30 shots on goal are three important elements for the Stars to focus on in the month of March.