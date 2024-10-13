Throwback Saturday Night Fever: Benn, Seguin lead Stars to victory

The Dallas Stars took on the New York Islanders tonight at the American Airlines Center to open up the home schedule of their 2024-25 regular season. People from all over the DFW Metroplex and out of state attended the home opener to see their favorite hockey team. From the looks of it, the home crowd was loud during the national anthem. It's great to see hockey back in Texas after the long summer.

The Stars got things going with a goal from Tyler Seguin in the first period. The Stars would double the score with a Jamie Benn takeaway and scored the puck immediately. The Stars would end up going on to win their home debut by a final score of 3-0. While it was nice to see the Stars get that win, we have to talk about the special teams issues. Those problems must be fixed immediately before the Stars lose a game due to not scoring on the power play. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 3. Power Play Outage

The power play is so bad that Gordon Ramsey would kick the power play unit out of the kitchen. Something has got to change with the power play. It couldn't have gotten any worse from Thursday, and it's gone downhill. As soon as the Stars enter the zone, the puck gets picked off and exits the Stars' zone. I don't know if the Stars need to change who coaches the power play. I don't know how long I can watch the power play attempt to score a goal. Something has to change before the games in Finland.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 2. Good to see Benn and Seguin score

Benn and Seguin found the scoresheet and played a significant role in why the Stars beat the Islanders. Seguin got the Stars on the board in the first period, and Benn stole a puck from the Islanders and made them pay the price in the second period. Seguin would score the empty-net goal in the third period to put the game away.

It's good to see both veterans step up when no one could score tonight and produce two goals. Seguin and Benn will be key pieces on this team if the Stars want to reach the Stanley Cup Finals this season.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Recap: 1. Jake Oettinger on point

Probably the most critical player of the game tonight was Jake Oettinger. He was dialed into the game and was making save after save. There were parts of the game tonight where the momentum could have shifted to the Islanders, but Oettinger was on top of things between the pipes. Oettinger has looked sharp to begin the season. Tomorrow will be the first time he gets a break this season. Casey DeSmith will start against the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night due to back-to-back games this weekend.

