Regardless of how they finished the season, the Texas Stars had a successful 2024-2025 season. They finished the season with 43 wins (tied for 5th in the AHL) and ranked 10th in points percentage. At home, Texas had the 17th-best points percentage with only 19 wins in 36 home games, while they were the 5th-best road team by points percentage with 24 wins in 36 away games.

The AHL playoff schedule is tight and is physically demanding, including the travel in between games, so having a team like Texas who succeeds in these environments on the road should be a good sign going into the playoffs.

With that being said, I had hoped for a stronger finish to the season for Texas. A lot of gears in the machine were functioning well mid-season until the team began to lose bad games and go in a different direction. This led to a welcoming wave of newcomers from college ATOs and the inevitable lines shake-up, albeit with middling results.

There has not been much to be confident about regard the Texas Stars’ parent club, the Dallas Stars, in recent weeks, so I hoped that Texas would be able to figure it out, but time will tell.

In the final week of the regular season, Texas played Manitoba, a weaker team, at home for two games in front of 6,000+ fans each night. Texas fans have been fantastic supporters this year, with record attendance noted on the Texas Stars website. Texas looked to put on a show for the crowds and set the tone going into the playoffs, which they did in Friday’s game, with three goals through the first 16 minutes, going up 4-1 by the end of the first period. Manitoba tried to come back, but Magnus Hellberg played well and Justin Hryckowian scored an empty-netter to seal a 5-3 victory.

Records are to be made in Saturday's game, with Matej Blumel at 72 points. Blumel needed 74 points to win the AHL scoring title, but Manitoba’s goalie Dom DiVincentiis shut the door. Matej Blumel had six shots and was dangerous all game, but Manitoba earned a surprise shutout victory 1-0 over Dallas, meaning Matej Blumel finished 2nd in league scoring.

He did win the goal-scoring title with 39 goals, which is still impressive and worth immense praise for how much he contributed to Texas’s offense this season. I foresee an NHL role in another club for him next year unless Dallas gives him a chance, as 39 goals in 67 AHL games is something no one else could beat this year in the minors, and he’s only 24 years of age. I wish Matej Blumel the best, and I hope he continues wearing victory green in an NHL role with Dallas next year.

Player of the week: Matej Blumel

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 0 3 3

Season Stats:

GP G A P 67 39 33 72

Texas’s record and skater statistics show a good season, but it weirdly feels bittersweet. I hope the lack of confidence in the NHL and AHL organizations in Texas disappears. Those in the teams enjoy deep playoff runs. Texas Stars fans should have a lot to cheer for over the next few weeks.

Game 1 against Grand Rapids begins on April 29th

