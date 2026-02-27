Tyler Seguin has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and the playoffs

I hate this part of being a reporter. Seeing hockey players have to announce they will be out for the remainder of the regular season after returning from a massive injury the year before. Unfortunately, the Dallas Stars just filed paperwork with the league that Tyler Seguin will be headed to the season-ending long-term injured reserve. It's not official that he's on the list, but it's heading in that direction. I really hate this for him because he was starting to find his game again before tearing his ACL against the New York Rangers.

While the Stars get a much-needed boost to make a trade to replace Seguin for the remainder of the year, seeing him back in rehab is not what any fan wanted to see. He was starting to find his game again, and then all of a sudden, one bad fall, and he's back in the gym trying to get back into the lineup. This is for the best, and I hope Seguin will be able to recover for the final season of his contract next year. It feels like having your heart ripped out of your chest when you see this news.

The Stars are going to find a way to move on this season by going shopping at the trade deadline. Dallas should get around six million dollars with the move and will be able to go get someone who can score and play defense. Eric Bolin has gone over all the recent opponents the Stars are playing after the Olympic break and has broken down who the Stars should target to get over the hump and into the Stanley Cup Finals. We will be working on more articles now that it's announced that Seguin is done for the season.

Dallas will probably have enough to go after a player like Nazem Kadri or Evander Kane. I know a lot of fans don't want Kane on the roster, and that includes me, but don't be surprised if that ends up being the big splash by Dallas next week. I would rather see the Stars go after a player like Blake Coleman from the Calgary Flames. Bring home the Texas native, and let's see if his expertise in winning a Stanley Cup can help Dallas during the postseason.

All I have to say to Seguin is my heart goes out to you. I know you want to compete and help bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas for the first time since 1999. Get better over the summer, and let Jim Nill do his magic by bringing in talent, and let's run it back next season. While the Stars still have a shot at winning the Stanley Cup this year, not having Seguin in the lineup hampers their chances. Stay tuned for more on the latest on when Tyler Seguin goes on the SELTIR officially.