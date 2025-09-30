Utah Mammoth surging up the Central Division rankings

We are now down to our final three teams in the Central Division Preview series for this year. We discussed how the Minnesota Wild still have some work to do before becoming a threat and why the Winnipeg Jets might be cruising at a lower altitude this season. It may come as a surprise to some of you why we are discussing the Utah Mammoth so late in our series. It's because they might be in for one of the most shocking seasons that even dedicated hockey fans aren't prepared for. Here's more on where the Utah Mammoth will finish in the Central Division this season.

Utah Mammoth: Departures and Arrivals

Departures:

Josh Doan

Michael Kesselring

Matias Maccelli

Arrivals:

Nate Schmidt

Brandon Tanev

Vítek Vaněček

Scott Perunovich

JJ Peterka

Utah Mammoth: Summary

The Utah Mammoth decided not to waste any time upgrading their team by trading for JJ Peterka. He will bring a lot of scoring experience to the team, which is returning from last season. Brandon Tanev really brings that grit that the Mammoth didn't have last season. They appear to be one of the most-improved teams heading into this season. It's not because they finally decided on a team name, it's because they weren't afraid to spend money or trade away beloved players.

Utah Mammoth: 3rd Place

I think we are in for a treat this season with the Mammoth finishing in third place in the Central Division. They have really upgraded their team and might take advantage of the Winnipeg Jets losing some key players during the offseason. People are not giving Bill Armstrong enough credit for what he did this offseason to improve their team in one of the toughest divisions in hockey. I would be petrified of the Mammoth in the near future if they continue to tinker with their team and improve it. The Stars and Avalanche might have some competition this season for the top spot in the Central Division.