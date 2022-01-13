Welcome to the NHL: The Stars introduce themselves to Utah with a 2-1 win

The Dallas Stars took on the Utah Hockey Club for the first time in franchise history tonight. It felt weird playing in the arena where the Utah Jazz play. However, the Stars knew they had a job to complete, and it was coming away with the win. Casey DeSmith needed a bounce-back game after his last two starts in the net. DeSmith would help Dallas beat Utah 2-1 tonight. What a game from DeSmith, as he settled down once it got late in the first period.

Some of the saves that DeSmith made tonight had me wondering if he and Jake Oettinger swapped jerseys. The saves he made tonight were ones you would expect to be on Oettinger's highlight reel. It was also good seeing Evgenii Dadonov scoring on the power play after the Stars went 0-5 on it against the Winnipeg Jets yesterday. The Stars looked focused after yesterday's physical hockey game. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win against the Utah Hockey Club.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Recap: 3. Scored on the power play

It took a couple of power plays to get things going, but the Stars scored in the power play tonight. This is after they went 0-5 on the power play against the Jets yesterday. Evgenii Dadonov threaded the needle and was able to put the puck in the net to open the scoring for the Stars tonight. Even though they only scored once on the power play, it's okay to take baby steps this early in the season. Let's hope those steps continue in the right direction when the Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings next.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Recap: 2. Second period insurance

The Stars got some second-period insurance with a goal from Jamie Benn. After having some issues remaining in Utah's zone with the puck, I'm sure the Stars would have taken a goal from anyone. That insurance goal helped DeSmith relax some going into the game's final frame. We will get to DeSmith's heroics in the final paragraph of this recap. However, a padded lead is a goalie's best friend. What a game from the Stars tonight in a new environment.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Recap: 1. Casey DeSmith

His heroics in tonight's game felt like the SpongeBob Meme, "That's what we've been waiting for." Stars' fans were happy to see DeSmith have a good game for once this season. The last two starts for DeSmith were starts to forget. He had a sub .900 save percentage coming into the game tonight. I'm sure it will increase after stonewalling Utah's offense. What a response to fans wondering if the Stars signed the wrong backup goaltender this offseason.

Casey DeSmith with a rarity in today's game, the original VH. pic.twitter.com/Q4onaxmuQW — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 3, 2024

