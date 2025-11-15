What a difference a week makes in the life of the Dallas Stars

When our children were babies, my husband and I often had to remind each other of this phrase, "What a difference a day makes." One day, our sweet baby would be happy and content, but the next day they could be crying and inconsolable, followed by another day of being a lovely, happy baby, full of smiles and giggles. We used this phrase to remind ourselves not to panic, keep doing what we know to do, and remember that tomorrow is another day. No doubt a lesson that Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger and his wife are currently learning after the recent birth of their new baby.

For Stars fans, it’s not just what a difference a day can make, but what a difference a month can make. Last month, Stars fans found themselves breathing into a brown paper bag, trying not to panic, after watching the Stars lose four games in a row. This, along with a few more losses, almost drove some fans to the brink of panic. Fast-forward a month later to November, and now the Stars are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, including a shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Here are a few observations from that game.

Observation Number One: A New Grove

The Stars underwent significant coaching changes in the off-season. Sometimes big changes sneak up on you and you don’t realize their full impact un l you’re in the middle of them. Having changed their coaching staff and systems, the Stars might finally start to find their groove.

Observation Number Two: Defense

When the Stars use their defenseman as scorers on the ice, it gives them an edge over their opponents. They have several great defense players, including Esa Lindell, Alexander Petrovic, who scored against the Canadiens, and Miro Heiskanen, who had an assist. Having these players be the ones to put the puck into the net not only bolsters their effectiveness but also makes the Stars a greater threat to opponents. The Montreal Canadiens felt the full effects of this.

Observation Number Three: A Different Pace

Watching the Stars shut out the Montreal Canadiens was fun to watch, especially after a rocky start to the season. Seeing six different guys score and the puck going into the net over and over again was satisfying. The pace at which they played this game is probably not the same speed they would use against the Edmonton Oilers or the Colorado Avalanche. Still, regardless, the Stars seemed to be playing at an intentional pace, moving the puck around, and sending guys to the front of the net. They were able to score during five-on-five shifts and on the power play; all these factors, combined with the power play, added up to a significant victory for the Stars.

Observation Number Four: Our Second Favorite Goalie

Second-favorite: " What’s better than having one elite goaltender defend the net? Having two elite goaltenders defend the net! Casey DeSmith is the Stars fans' second-favorite goalie in the NHL, if he isn't already. The last time we saw the DeSmith play was against the Kraken earlier this month. He let one goal in early in the first period, but since then, DeSmith has played five consecutive periods without allowing a puck to get past him. If Jake Oettinger is the otter between the goal posts, then Casey DeSmith is the workhorse because he consistently shows up ready to play and defends well. Stars fans are definitely spoiled when there is not a drop off between our starting goalie and our second favorite goalie in the league.

There you have it, what a difference a month can make. It’s hard not to panic when you’re in the middle of a tough season, whether it’s parenting or hockey. Just remember that a hard day isn’t going to last forever because it’s quite possible tomorrow will be a completely different day. Stars fans will have to remember this the next time the losses seem to be piling up, because as we have seen already this season, what a difference a day can make.