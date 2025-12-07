What a great legacy Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby created in Pittsburgh

One thing I love about Eastern Conference teams is that you are guaranteed to see them once a year at the American Airlines Center. Getting to see legends like Alexander Ovechkin and others is something I always tell my friends and Stars fans that you have to witness each year. With the Dallas Stars taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the American Airlines Center tonight, this could be the last game that Stars fans witness watching Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.

While it's not official that both players are hanging up the skates at the end of the season, with their age, it's certainly a possibility. Both of them have dominated the league for at least two decades. I know tons of Eastern Conference teams, like the Philadelphia Flyers, will be celebrating when they hang up the skates. However, you have to respect the legacy they have left in the city of Pittsburgh. Not many hockey players nowadays stay with one team for their entire career.

Crosby and Malkin have been the powerhouse duo of the Penguins for over two decades. They have brought multiple Stanley Cups to their city. They are only one of two duos that have scored over 500 goals together together. It will be interesting to see if someone is able to top that in the future of the sport. Both of them are more than likely going to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day.

The main takeaway of this article is for those who are attending tonight's game at the American Airlines Center. Don't be scared to cheer a little if Crosby and Malkin score some goals. They are a part of hockey history and you don't know how much longer it will before both of them decide it's time to hang up the skates. It stinks that they are in the Eastern Conference and only get to come to Dallas once a season.

In conclusion, it could be a bittersweet night at the American Airlines Center with Malkin and Crosby possibly playing their final game at the American Airlines Center. I hope both decide to give it one more season as a duo before either retires. It would also be cool to see both of them retire after winning the Stanley Cup this season. While I hope Dallas does win the Stanley Cup this season, it would be cool to see both Crosby and Malkin go out on a high note. Stay tuned for the pregame article later tonight.