What could the cryptic Dallas Stars tweets a couple of days ago mean?

After the Dallas Stars were eliminated from the Western Conference Finals last week, some cryptic tweets came out. Whenever Kevin Weekes tweets a picture of your arena or favorite player, it means something is about to go down. Now, I don't know what they mean right now. That tweet could mean a variety of things, such as Pete DeBoer getting canned this offseason, or could the Stars be getting another outdoor game in Dallas? Here is what the cryptic tweets could mean for the Stars in the future.

Dallas Stars Cryptic Tweets: 4. Jim Nill retiring

I want to get this one out of the way, as the least likely to happen after all the commotion on social media. I know Nill has mentioned retirement in the past, but I don't think he's done until he brings the Stars a Stanley Cup and leaves the team in a better place than he found it. I believe he has at least four more seasons left in him before he hangs it up. Regardless of when he retires, Nill will always be remembered as a hero here in Dallas for what he's accomplished as the GM.

Dallas Stars Cryptic Tweets: 3. Outdoor game

After the sold-out game at the Cotton Bowl, fans have been wondering when the Stars will get another opportunity to host or participate in another outdoor series or winter classic. After listening to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman talk to the Dallas Stars Radio Hosts Bruce LeVine and Michael Dixon, it seems like that is on the horizon for the Stars very shortly. While we don't know where the game would be held, Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium would be likely candidates to host the next outdoor game for the Stars.

Dallas Stars Cryptic Tweets: 2. Pete DeBoer getting fired

This one would be surprising and not so dramatic at the same time, considering Pete DeBoer has one year left on his contract with the Stars. On one hand, DeBoer has gotten the Stars to the Western Conference Finals the past three seasons. On the other hand, Jim Nill handed DeBoer a Ferrari of a hockey team heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He came up empty after being the overall Stanley Cup favorite to win it this season. We will see what happens in a week or so if he gets canned in Dallas.

Dallas Stars Cryptic Tweets: 1. Another massive trade

My guess is the Stars are looking to make another massive trade to create cap space this offseason. Jason Robertson's name has been floated around as a player who could end up getting traded this offseason. While it would be a pretty atomic bomb coming out of Dallas, the Stars are looking to win a Stanley Cup in the next couple of seasons. They would do anything to get a considerable contributor to come in and help the Stars beat the whole thing next season. We will find out here shortly what Weekes' cryptic tweet had to say about the news about the Dallas Stars.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles