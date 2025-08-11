What does the Bastian signing mean for Hyry and Hryckowian?

Earlier this afternoon, we discussed Justin Bastian's signing with the Stars this past weekend. He will most likely be the 13th forward on the roster, basically shutting down any competition for the forwards at training camp. However, that doesn't mean that two of the brightest players on the Texas Stars last season could make a last-minute decision about the 13th forward position. Here's what the latest signing means for Arttu Hyry and Justin Hryckowian going into training camp.

Now before we get into training camp, let's review their stats from last season. Hyry finished the season with 24 goals and 25 assists during the regular season. He contributed a goal and five assists during the Calder Cup Playoffs. Hryckowian had a great season as well contr,ibuting 22 goals and 38 assists. He also contributed nine goals and nine assists during the regular season. Justin also finished as the AHL Rookie of the Year

If the Stars didn't sign Bastian this past weekend, I would have given Hryckowvian a slight edge over Hyry to make the roster going into this upcoming season. However, since the Stars signed Bastian to fulfill Gulutzan's philosophy is why both players are going to end up playing in Cedar Park again this season with Toby Petersen. However, it doesn't mean that either player's fate is sealed for the upcoming season. I've seen players do so well at training camp that they force their way onto the roster.

Justin can do the most outrageous thing and have a preseason to remember which would cause Bastian to get cut or sent to the AHL. Justin would be a perfect 13th forward with how good given his potential as a two-way player. However, with the current state of the Dallas Stars and Gulutzan wanting a veteran-style team for the upcoming season, Hyry and Hryckowian have a long shot to take the roster now after the signing. I still think both players have a shot at a roster spot, but it's looking very slim now they make the opening night roster in Dallas.

