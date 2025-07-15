What if the Dallas Stars had Paul Maurice as their head coach?

I'm sure some of you are familiar with the Disney+ series Marvel: What If. For those who haven't watched the series before, it delves into theoretical questions, such as what would happen if Captain Carter received the super soldier serum, and other questions that Marvel fans have theorized about in their minds. I do recommend the series if you haven't watched it and have a Disney+ subscription. It's something I always like to think about while writing articles.

For those unaware of where Marvel is in its movie saga, it is exploring the multiverse. We are at the part where incursions are about to fire off when the Fantastic Four leave their timeline and time jump to the MCU timeline to save their son from Dr. Doom, who's trying to save the main timeline from unraveling in multiple directions. I know I have my tickets ready for the Fantastic Four in a couple of weeks. I'll be there on opening night so that way I don't get the movie spoiled.

Another looming question that I'm sure many Dallas Stars fans have is whether the Stars could have won the Stanley Cup with Paul Maurice as their head coach. With the Florida Panthers winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, there's a possibility the Stars could have achieved the same feat with their roster and Maurice at the helm. I think it's very plausible that there's another Dallas Stars timeline where he does help the Stars win their first Stanley Cup since 1999.

If the Stars were to win the Stanley Cup with Maurice, they would have to make a couple more trades for them to get more physical. Mikko Rantanen would be on the team, as well as the Stars trading for Noah Dobson and Brad Marchand. It might cost the Stars some of their top prospects, but it would be well worth trading them if it meant the Stars winning the Stanley Cup with Maurice as the head coach. No offense to Pete DeBoer, but Maurice's all-around philosophy would have helped the Stars win the Stanley Cup.

In conclusion, the Stars could have won their first Stanley Cup since 1999 with Paul Maurice as their head coach. It's even plausible they could have won back-to-back Stanley Cups like Florida has done. Maurice's coaching philosophy could have helped the Stars be a more physical threat and get past the Edmonton Oilers last season. Maybe in another timeline, the Stars were lifting Lord Stanley with Maurice as their head coach.

