2020 was a challenging year for everyone worldwide. However, it was especially hard for Dallas Stars fans, as they had to witness them lose the Stanley Cup in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was the closest the Stars had come to lifting Lord Stanley since losing to the Devils during the 1999-00 Cup Finals. However, what if that series ended differently? What if the Stars had beaten the Lightning in the 2020 Finals?

The Stars get more credit and the Lightning never become a dynasty

A win in 2020 would be the second cup win in franchise history. It will also break the title drought Dallas is currently suffering. The last time a team from Dallas won a championship was when the Mavericks won in 2011. The Stars breaking this drought would revitalize interest in the team. Their popularity among teams in Dallas would soar, and it could cause them to become the second most popular team in the city, right behind the Cowboys.

This will also boost the league's perception of Joe Pavelski. Over his 18 years in the league, he tallied 476 goals and 592 assists for 1,068 points. Pavelski is just one of 99 players who achieved that feat. While his resume is impressive, the only thing he's missing is his name on the Cup. However, a win in 2019-20 gives him that missing piece. He will be talked about as one of the best players of the 2000s and has a strong argument for having his number retired by the Stars.

Pavelski is not the only player who gets his much-deserved ring. Players like Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also get their much-deserved rings. With this championship, these players have the defining moment of their careers. It elevates them on the list of all-time Stars players, and all but makes them locks for their numbers to be in the rafters.

The 2017 draft class of the Stars would also go down as the best in franchise history. This class is already impressive, considering it has produced Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, and Jake Oettinger. However, having Heiskanen playing such a crucial role for that cup team would only elevate it. It would be seen as the draft class that gave the old core their much-deserved Cup win, as well as ushering in the new era of Stars dominance in the NHL.

Not only does this Cup win affect the Stars, but the Lightning as well. What back-to-back Cups did was erase the label of them being playoff chokers. However, having only one ring perpetuates that narrative. Their reputation would be similar to that of the '90s Braves. A good team that won a title, however, should've won more but squandered the opportunity to do so with several playoff losses.

This could encourage key players like Steven Stamkos to stay with the team, as they have "unfinished business". The Lightning front office could also become much more aggressive during the offseason, aiming to build a team that can shake off this unflattering reputation Tampa Bay has. Of course, this is just one possible scenario.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles