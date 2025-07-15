What if Tyler Seguin became captain of the Dallas Stars?

I'm sure some of you are familiar with the Disney+ series Marvel: What If. For those who haven't watched the series before, it delves into theoretical questions, such as what would happen if Captain Carter received the super soldier serum, and other questions that Marvel fans have theorized about in their minds. I do recommend the series if you haven't watched it and have a Disney+ subscription. It's something I always like to think about while writing articles.

For those unaware of where Marvel is in its movie saga, it is exploring the multiverse. We are at the part where incursions are about to fire off when the Fantastic Four leave their timeline and time jump to the MCU timeline to save their son from Dr. Doom, who's trying to save the main timeline from unraveling in multiple directions. I know I have my tickets ready for the Fantastic Four in a couple of weeks. I'll be there on opening night so that way I don't get the movie spoiled.

Now, back to hockey, to kick off our What If series, I want to explore what would happen if Tyler Seguin became the captain instead of Jamie Benn? It would be interesting to see, given their different approaches to leadership. Seguin has a quiet, gentle approach, while Benn takes a different approach to being a leader on the team. That's just my two cents on how I think Seguin would have approached things as the captain of the Dallas Stars.

Would Seguin have led the Stars to a Stanley Cup title? There's a possibility that he could have if he were the captain during his tenure here. However, it's somewhat challenging to answer that because the Stars haven't reached the Stanley Cup Final since 2020. It's hard to say whether Seguin would have changed the projection of the team unless you were able to simulate previous seasons with him at the helm of the team. There's a possibility that Seguin could have led the Stars to a Stanley Cup title.

To wrap up our first of many articles today, Seguin could have possibly led the Stars to a Stanley Cup title as the captain of the Dallas Stars in another timeline. I'm not sure whether it would be possible to win it back in 2020 with him at the helm, but it's a possibility. This is what I'm looking forward to about this week: exploring different scenarios with all of you. It's fun to think about what could have happened on another Dallas Stars timeline.

