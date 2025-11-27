What Thanksgiving dishes would the Stars players bring to Thanksgiving?

Anyone who has hosted a Thanksgiving dinner before knows the importance of assigning dishes for each guest to bring. Some hosts like to do it all themselves, while others divide up the jobs among those attending. As someone who has hosted and eaten her fair share of Thanksgiving dinners. Here are the dishes I’m assigning to some Dallas Stars players.

Dallas Stars Thanksgiving Dinner: The Turkey

The turkey is essential to a Thanksgiving meal. Several years ago, we had some friends join us for Thanksgiving. They had never had turkey for Thanksgiving and were so excited that we cooked it and enjoyed having it for the first time. Whether you like it or not, the turkey is the star of the show, and any host or hostess knows the importance of assigning the right person to this job.

This year, I’m giving it to Jason Robertson. He has several multiple-goal games, including one hat trick, and is third overall in goals scored in the NHL. Why does Robo get to bring the turkey? Simple fact, he’s cooking right now!

Dallas Stars Thanksgiving Dinner: Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

A favorite side dish at most Thanksgiving dinners is mashed potatoes and gravy. These are pretty important as well. They seem to be a fan favorite. Everyone, from the youngest attenders to the older, will be going back for a second helping. The person who brings the potatoes has to be very competent. They are entrusted to bring the dish that, in reality, most people will be eating.

That person for our Thanksgiving is going to be Mikko Rantanen. He is a playmaker, a goal scorer, a difference-maker, and a great Dallas Star player. It is because of this that he’s becoming a fan favorite just like the mashed potatoes on your dinner table.

Dallas Stars Thanksgiving Dinner: Casserole

This year, our fearless captain, Jamie Benn, will be bringing the victory green bean casserole to the table. This dish is a staple. There is always one cousin who brings this every single year, and it’s what they do. It’s how they contribute to the family.

They’re faithful, they show up, and you don’t even have to text them because they know what they’re doing all on their own without you having to remind them. That’s our captain! After a long absence, Stars fans are glad to have him back and loved watching him score his 400th goal.

Dallas Stars Thanksgiving Dinner: Dinner Rolls

This year‘s dinner rolls are going to be brought by none other than Wyatt Johnson. Dinner rolls are a pretty essential part because bread will be the only thing some kids will eat at dinner. Whoever brings the rolls needs to be able to handle a bigger role. Wyatt Johnson, “the kid,” is getting the rolls. Even though he is a younger player, he can handle a heavier load, and fans love his shots on goal- all sixty-two of them.

Dallas Stars Thanksgiving Dinner: Desserts

This is the closer. Whether you go high-end, handmade, or convenient, store-bought. It’s going to be delicious. Desserts have to be sweet, so everyone comes back for more. Tyler Seguin is tied with Johnson for the most game-winning goals this season. There are several dependable players on the Stars, but Seguin hardly ever disappoints, just like after-dinner desserts.

Dallas Stars Thanksgiving Dinner: Paper Products

Lastly, we need paper products. These are your napkins, paper plates, utensils, and cups. These are definitely essential, and bonus points if they are Thanksgiving-themed. This task can typically go to a newbie, someone we are glad to have at the table, but still waiting to see what is going to happen. This year, that is Justin Hryckowian. With three goals this year, Justin Hryckowian has already made an impact on the team, and fans want to see more.

Come and get it, dinner’s out, and gather around for our Dallas Stars Thanksgiving feast. Here is a small sample of players and food because we could probably talk about both all day. In all seriousness, I hope Stars fans enjoy this time of year and take time to ponder, enjoy, and express what makes them truly thankful.